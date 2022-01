Apple CEO Tim Cook's earnings totaled $98.7 million in base salary, stock, and other compensation, according to a statement that Apple filed with the SEC today. Cook earned a $3 million base salary, and he was provided with stock award of $82,347,835. This stock award is RSUs that will vest over time, and it includes $44.8 million in performance-based stock awards and $37.5 million in time-based stock awards. None of this stock has vested as of yet.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO