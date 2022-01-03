ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Patton Oswalt speaks out on recent performance, friendship with Dave Chappelle

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLqjo_0dbhZ2yc00
  • Comedian Patton Oswalt defended his friendship and recent performance with Dave Chappelle.
  • “I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. Can’t ask for much more,” Oswalt said.
  • Oswalt said in a follow-up post that the pair have had their share of both good and bad performances, but he disagrees with Chappelle “about transgender rights and representation.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt defended his friendship and recent performance with Dave Chappelle amid the ongoing fallout over Chappelle’s controversial Netflix special “The Closer.”

“I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius I started comedy with 34 years ago,” Oswalt wrote Saturday following a News Year’s Eve guest set with Chappelle.

“I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. Can’t ask for much more,” he added.

Oswalt said in a follow-up post that the pair have had their share of both good and bad performances, but he disagrees with Chappelle “about transgender rights and representation.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“I support trans peoples’ rights — ANYONE’S rights — to live safely in the world as their fullest selves,” he said, referring to backlash against Chappelle’s Netflix special where he made jokes about the transgender community, which led to a walkout at the streaming company.

“For all the things he’s helped ME evolve on, I’ll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues,” Oswalt continued.

But the 52-year-old comedian is confident in Chappelle’s ability to intellectually adapt, saying he doesn’t “believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning.”

“You know someone that long, see the struggles and changes, it’s impossible to cut them off. Impossible not to be hopeful and open and cheer them on,” Oswalt said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Patton Oswalt says he completely disagrees 'about transgender rights, representation' with Dave Chappelle

Washington [US], January 3 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Patton Oswalt has expressed an apology and shared some reflections when discussing his long-time friendship with Dave Chappelle. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent social media post, Oswalt posted a photo alongside Chappelle and shared that after performing...
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Patton Oswalt explains himself after ‘nice’ Dave Chappelle post goes sideways

Patton Oswalt doubled back Sunday after attempting to have a “nice comment thread” on a photo he posted with longtime friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Both comics were performing at Seattle Center venues Friday night — Oswalt at 3,000-seat McCaw Hall and Chappelle at 17,500-seat Climate Pledge Arena. Chappelle invited his longtime buddy over to do a guest set, after which Oswalt posted a photo of them together and a note in the spirit of the season.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Dave Chappelle
TMZ.com

Dave Chappelle Performs to Packed House at Peppermint Club in L.A.

Dave Chappelle did what he does best Tuesday night ... packed the house with fans, including a bunch of celebs, who showed up on a cold L.A. night to watch Dave's stand-up. Chappelle was in great spirits as he arrived at the Peppermint Club in WeHo -- drink and cigarette in hand.
CELEBRITIES
Deseret News

Patton Oswalt predicted the opening scene of ‘Book of Boba Fett’ years ago on ‘Parks and Recreation’

Patton Oswalt’s famous filibuster moment in “Parks and Recreation” has now come true with the first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett.”. Oswalt once appeared on the NBC sitcom to filibuster a meeting between the townspeople. He decides to ramble on about different “Star Wars” and Marvel ideas, pitching an entirely new movie and series about the “Star Wars” characters and their connection to other entertainment properties.
MOVIES
Vulture

Did Patton Oswalt Manifest This Book of Boba Fett Moment?

Almost nine years ago, a Pawnee citizen by the name of Garth Blunden, played by Patton Oswalt in a guest appearance, filibustered a town-hall meeting in season five of Parks and Recreation with a bit of inspiration from Marvel and Star Wars. Oswalt’s speech has become one of the show’s most famous moments — and it may even have been a little prophetic. The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, features a scene that matches part of the filibuster nearly to a T. Here’s Oswalt’s Blunden:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Transgender Rights
Primetimer

Netflix tells recruiters to avoid talking about Dave Chappelle

In a memo obtained by The Verge, Netflix urges members of its talent acquisition team to avoid discussing Chappelle after his latest special The Closer generated controversy with accusations it promoted transphobia while also generating headlines about cancel culture and comedy. “Find a way to respectfully end and move on from the topic if you’re pressed further on the topic in areas not covered in the talking points,” the memo reads. In a section titled “The Closer and employees,” Netflix encourages recruiters to state: “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused. We respect the decision of any employee who chose to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.” The memo also tells recruiters how to handle questions about the firing of B. Pagels-Minor, the pregnant Black trans employee who was let go after allegedly leaking confidential information -- which she denied. Recruiters are told to say: “We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company. We understand they may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”
TV & VIDEOS
Mic

Leaked Netflix memo urges recruiters not to mention that Dave Chappelle guy

Netflix is still struggling to handle the fallout that has come with Dave Chappelle’s most recent stand-up special, The Closer. In a leaked memo obtained by The Verge, the company has provided a guide for recruiters at the company on how to handle potential discussion around Chappelle and his show that courted controversy last fall over its transphobic material and resulted in a walkout from Netflix’s own employees.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy