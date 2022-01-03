Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce keynote program

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to share upcoming events and announcements during the month of January. Start your 2022 off informed and inspired. On Jan. 11, listen to both City Mayor, Joe Pitts, and County Mayor, Jim Durrett, speak about the state of their respective governments, reflect on recent successes and outline the vision for the community in 2022 and beyond at the annual Mayors Power Breakfast. Last day to register is Jan. 4. The cost is $35 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members. For more information contact Sierra Allison at sierra@clarksville.tn.us or call (931) 245-4342.

