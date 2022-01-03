Cary Medical Center Welcomes 2022 New Year’s Baby, Caribou, Maine

St. Mary’s Medical Center & the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital appoint Jessica Miller as their new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Prior to this appointment, Miller served as the CNO for former sister facilities, Florida Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center. She was also the lead CNO for the rest of Steward Healthcare’s Miami hospitals, which they recently acquired from Tenet Healthcare. She also served as the CNO for sister facility, Coral Gables Hospital. During her 13 years of service to Coral Gables Hospital, Miller led the quality, risk management, infection control and wound care departments. She was also responsible for overseeing numerous surveys from government and regulatory agencies, and played a key role in four of the hospital’s Top Performer in Key Quality Metrics recognitions from The Joint Commission. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Business Administration from Florida International University. Miller is bilingual in English and Spanish.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO