Cary Medical Center Welcomes 2022 New Year’s Baby, Caribou, Maine

By Trent Marshall
 4 days ago
It's always exciting when a baby is born at Cary Medical Center - exciting for the family and friends and for the staff at the hospital. It’s especially exciting when a baby is the first born in the new year. Proud Family. Congratulations to Shelby Richardson and Dustin...

Cary’s New Year’s Baby born Saturday, Jan 1

Cary Medical Center is congratulating their 2022 New Year’s Baby, Hunter Thomas, and his parents, Shelby Richardson and Dustin Lee of Limestone. Hunter was the first baby born at Cary for the New Year, on Saturday, January 1st, at 10:58 a.m. weighing in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches long. Baby Hunter was delivered by Kim Martin, a Certified Nurse Midwife with Pines Health Services.
LIMESTONE, ME
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

