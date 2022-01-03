ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Ferrand Review

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLovers of bourbon can’t exactly be expected to feel too much sympathy for the whiskey writer who says something akin to “I have too many samples to get to them all,” but that is indeed something your average spirits writer may experience on a daily basis. Such is the flipside of...

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
drinkhacker.com

Review: New Riff Red Turkey Wheated Bourbon

When it first hit the whiskey scene, Kentucky’s New Riff Distillery promised a “new riff” on tried-and-true Kentucky whiskey-making tradition. And boy have they started delivering recently. On the heels of their 100% malted rye release earlier this year, the whiskey tinkerers from Newport are adding another innovation to their lineup with Red Turkey Wheated Bourbon. I’ll let co-founder Jay Erisman explain what the heck that means.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Angel’s Envy 2021 Cask Strength Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Angel’s Envy. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
bourbonveach.com

Distilleries That Made Bourbons That Impressed Me In 2021

The year 2021 has been a productive year for the Bourbon industry. There have been many Bourbons that I liked quite a bit. Some of them came from the established Kentucky distilleries, but many of them have been made by artisan distilleries. I am limiting this list to new Bourbons I have tasted in the past year. I am listing them in alphabetical order, not by preference. I hope you enjoy this list and have a chance to get a bottle or two from this list.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Tasting: 2 Stellum "Black Label" Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys

One of my favorite whiskey concepts to arrive in 2021 was the launch of Barrell Craft Spirits’ Stellum line of bourbon and rye whiskey. It was an easy lineup expansion to like—the whiskey world is overflowing with $100-plus MSRP bottles right now, and it can feel like every new release, especially cask strength ones, is geared to the luxe collector crowd. Stellum, on the other hand, was Barrell’s way of making their core product lineup, which carries roughly $90 MSRPs, more accessible. Like the typical numbered batch of Barrell Bourbon, Stellum is made by blending whiskeys of various age from Indiana (MGP), Tennessee (most likely Dickel) and Kentucky (unknown), and like Barrell they’re bottled at cask strength, typically around 115 proof. At an MSRP of $55, though, Stellum Bourbon and Stellum Rye can compete in a significantly more affordable segment of the whiskey market.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Daviess County Double Barrel Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Lux Row Distillers. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
lanereport.com

2021 Best Bourbon List: Whiskeybon

As the year comes to an end, the list of best bourbons of 2021 continues to pour in. This list comes from Whiskeybon.com, a whiskey blog website. Well, this is a list of our personal preferences for what we enjoy the most but many of the choices do correlate positively with popular opinion.
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Springdale Beer Co. Gilded & Aged Wild Ale Review

When it comes to New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day, it is of course impossible to avoid the association of sparkling wine and champagne with each evening (and morning) suite of festivities. The New Year, with its ever-optimistic sheen, is the #1 occasion on a yearly basis for the consumption of bubbles, which can occasionally leave beer in the lurch. There is one arena of craft beer that can substitute itself as a very appropriate alternative, though, and that is wild ales.
DRINKS
lanereport.com

New Release: Landry Stakes Bourbon

A new spirits brand that promises to be a completely different breed is riding into town with two labels that are likely to get a leg up on the Texas booze industry. Austin-based Landry Distillery, the first whiskey brand inspired by the world of quarter-horse racing, has launched, Landry Stakes Bourbon. Named after iconic types of quarter-horse races, The bourbon is now available in major Texas and New Mexico markets.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Whiskey#Distillery#Bears#Liquor#Food Drink#Beverages#Ferrand Review#Bardstown Bourbon Co#Beam And Heaven Hill#Mgp
foxlexington.com

Top 5 bestselling bourbons of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The bourbon industry is one that continues to flourish, with demand for bottles skyrocketing around the world. At its epicenter is Kentucky, home of the estimated $8.6 billion dollar enterprise. The well-established brands such as Woodford Reserve and Makers Mark continue their stronghold in...
DRINKS
getitforless.info

Beer Bourbon & BBQ

Have you heard the news……Beer Bourbon & BBQ is having a BLOCK PARTY and will be in Brooklyn on July 31st -August 1st, 2021 with some of the best BBQ. There will be food, bourbon and beer vendors from all over. Get ready to enjoy all those pleasures that true Southerners live by – Beer, Bourbon, Barbeque, Boots, Bacon, Biscuits, Bluegrass and Smoked Beasts! It’s a great day of beer sippin’, bourbon tastin’, music listenin’, cigar smokin’, and barbeque eatin’. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE –TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon sampling of beer and bourbon.
BROOKLYN, NY
lanereport.com

19 best bourbons to drink in 2022: Gear Patrol

We closed out 2021 and have high expectations for 2022. Here is the top bourbon to drink in 2022 according to Gearpatrol.com, a digital media website. Here is a list of bourbons that you can actually purchase. Best Bourbon for the Money. Best Overall Bourbon: Knob Creek Small Batch 9-Year...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WISH-TV

On The Rocks: Manhattan with Evan Williams Bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us downtown from The Oakmont, where we learn how to make a Manhattan with Evan Williams Bourbon. Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and Lexie Cain (Bartender, The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
drinkhacker.com

Review: Hancock’s President’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon

Ah, Hancock’s President’s Reserve, the redheaded stepchild of the Buffalo Trace single barrel bourbon lineup. It’s a bit of an off duck, not just because of the peculiar number of possessives in the name. Firstly, the proof is unusual and not quite the Buffalo Trace standard. The distribution is limited, even for a Buffalo Trace product. Hell, it doesn’t even show up on the distillery’s website (you need to go directly to Sazerac’s webpage). And the name? It’s a tribute to Hancock Lee, a founder of the Leestown settlement along the Kentucky River, atop the ruins of which Buffalo Trace Distillery now sits. No clue how the presidential element fits into things. The bourbon in the bottle? Some interweb sleuthing suggests that it’s made from Buffalo Trace’s high rye mashbill, which would put it in the rarified company of Elmer T. Lee and Blanton’s, but outside of that, there’s little more I can tell you. How does it taste? Let’s find out.
DRINKS
WISH-TV

On The Rocks: Vanilla Old Fashioned with Elijah Craig Bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us downtown from The Oakmont, where we learn how to make a drink called Vanilla Old Fashioned with Elijah Craig Bourbon. Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ledger Independent

Bourbon auction raises millions for WKY

The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction of rare bottles, private barrel selections and more raised over $3 million to help ease suffering and restore hope for residents of Western Kentucky whose communities were ravaged by a tornado outbreak earlier this month. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association partnered with the Bourbon Crusaders charitable...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
mostmetro.com

Springfield Arts Council GREAT BOURBON RAFFLE

The Springfield Arts Council is hosting a bourbon raffle to benefit the programs of the Springfield Arts Council. ~ A two night stay in the Bourbon Manor Bed and Breakfast in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky, along with tours of Maker’s Mark, Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, and Peerless distilleries!
SPRINGFIELD, OH
fsrmagazine.com

Franchisee Takes Over Huddle House in Bardstown, Kentucky

Huddle House, the nation’s iconic all-day breakfast restaurant and neighborhood gathering place, has announced new ownership of the Bardstown location with Jamie Hicks, a veteran and existing franchise partner who currently owns six Huddle House locations across the Bluegrass State. The Bardstown restaurant is located at 1478 East John Rowan Blvd and will be fully remodeled by the end of February.
BARDSTOWN, KY
bourbonveach.com

Mike And Matt Taste Off Hours Bourbon

Off Hours Bourbon is bottled by Off Hours Spirits and made by MGP in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The packaging is simple, but attractive. The label is reminiscent of a 19th century babel, being very plain without a lot of detail. The bottle caught my eye while I was in Westport Whiskey & Wine and I decided to pick it up. The price was less than fifty dollars and it had a good color and no age statement, so it is at least four years old. Matt and I sat down and tasted it and here are our tasting notes.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
thebeveragejournal.com

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits Adds New Toasted Bourbon

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits added new expressions from Penelope Bourbon based on its signature four grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey: the Penelope Bourbon Toasted Series. Toasted Series is bottled at barrel strength, entirely uncut and unfiltered. After full maturation in charred new American oak barrels, Penelope Bourbon is transferred into a new, freshly toasted barrel. Each batch is a unique blend of their signature three bourbon mash bills and all have different custom chars and toasts, making each bottle unique and different. Penelope Bourbon was crafted and created to celebrate the impending birth of Mike and Kerry Paladini’s daughter, Penelope. The duo teamed up with close childhood friend and neighbor, Danny Polise, “to discover and produce” a Straight Bourbon Whiskey everyone could appreciate and enjoy, naming the company after Penelope. The new expression joins the namesake Bourbon Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey and the limited release Rosé Cask Finish. Penelope Bourbon is distilled at MGP’s historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery, founded in 1847.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy