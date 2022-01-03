ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League Covid cases decrease for first time in eight weeks

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League has had its first week-by-week decrease in positive Covid tests for eight weeks. In the seven days up to and including 2 January, there were 94 new cases among Premier League players and staff, from a total of 14,250 tests. That figure is...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Where does Women’s Super League stand and what fixtures are on this weekend?

The Women’s Super League returns from its winter break on Friday as the season approaches its halfway mark.Some postponed fixtures due to Covid still have to be played but as things stand Arsenal are in prime position to take the title. The team are still unbeaten and have only dropped two points this season.Chelsea slipped up with their shock defeat to Reading in December as they had already lost to the Gunners this campaign meaning Jonas Eidevall’s side are four points clear. That may not seem like a lot but with only 22 games in a season, the fine margins...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction after Ben Davies’ own goal

Chelsea seized control of their league cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, beating their London rivals 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday thanks to an early strike by Kai Havertz and an own goal by Spurs defender Ben Davies.The Blues swamped their visitors right from the kickoff and, after a mix-up in the Spurs defence in the fifth minute, Havertz fired an angled shot that was goal-bound before it went in off the foot of Davinson Sanchez.Half an hour later, the dominant hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when Japhet Tanganga headed away a Hakim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is not taking Port Vale lightly

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has no intentions of fielding a weakened line-up for a “tricky” FA Cup third-round tie at Port Vale despite the Bees’ busy upcoming schedule.A trip to Vale on Saturday afternoon marks the start of five fixtures in 15 days for Brentford, whose opponents are set to include Southampton and Manchester United after postponements in December due to coronavirus outbreaks.However, Frank, whose Premier League side were denied a semi-final place in the Carabao Cup for a second successive season after defeat to Chelsea last month, insisted he is not overlooking the League Two Valiants.Port Vale may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ben Garner insists Swindon’s clash with Mansfield as important as Man City tie

Swindon boss Ben Garner is relishing the prospect of tackling Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday night – but getting three points at Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two next week is more of a priority than causing a major upset.The visit of the Premier League champions under the lights at the County Ground kicks off the weekend’s third-round action.While all eyes will be on the Robins pulling off a memorable result against City’s multi-talented squad – currently 10 points clear at the top of the table – when the stardust settles, Garner’s focus will quickly switch to...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League drops twice-weekly PCR testing for players and staff

The Premier League is dropping twice-weekly PCR testing for Covid-19 on all players and staff.From Thursday clubs will continue to conduct daily lateral flow tests (LFTs) on training days but PCR tests will only be taken to confirm a positive lateral flow result.The move away from routine PCR testing is understood to have been made completely independently of the change in the government’s approach to testing and isolation.The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Wednesday that from 11 January an asymptomatic individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on an LFT would no longer need to take a PCR...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid amid major outbreak at Man City

Manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for Covid as part of a major outbreak at Manchester City.The club have confirmed 21 members of the first-team bubble have tested positive, including the manager and assistant manager Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating.City take on Swindon Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.The club confirmed the news with a statement on Thursday.“Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19,” it read. “The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Trippier becomes first signing under Newcastle's new Saudi owners

Newcastle announced on Friday they had signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, with the England international becoming the first arrival under the club's new Saudi-led ownership. The 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons. The former Tottenham defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and his arrival signals the launch of a new era under Eddie Howe, who was appointed as manager in November. "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Swindon vs Man City live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup tie online and on TV tonight

Swindon Town will host Manchester City in an FA Cup tie at a sold-out County Ground on Friday evening.Local fans are excited to have the Premier League champions in town with tickets selling out in hours. It’s not expected that Pep Guardiola will be bringing his full first team but some stars may feature and supporters are looking to get a glimpse of a top-flight player at the League Two side.Fans will also be hoping for a miraculous win but away supporters aren’t happy with the travel arrangements. It’s been reported the last train back to Manchester from Swindon leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Family ties make for special occasion for Danny Webb with Chesterfield

Chesterfield assistant Danny Webb knows Saturday’s trip to Chelsea will not only be emotional for supporters of the non-league club but also for his own family.The magic of the cup was highlighted last month when the National League pace-setters were drawn against the Champions League holders in the third round.It is not only the 91 places separating the teams which makes this tie special but the fact Webb will be following in the footsteps of his father Dave an ex-Chelsea player and manager, when he sits in the Stamford Bridge dugout.🔜⚽️ Chelsea (A) #NewCoverPhoto pic.twitter.com/6vRkmVzxwL— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January...
SOCCER
The Independent

Premier League has option to reschedule Covid-hit matches later this month

The Premier League has the option of rescheduling matches postponed due to Covid-19 during the international break at the end of the month, FIFA has said.Eighteen top-flight games have been called off for Covid-related reasons since last month amid a significant rise in cases, with only three given new dates so far.The international window which runs from January 24 to February 2 will not involve European countries, and had been viewed by the league at the start of the season as an opportunity for any players not called up for international duty elsewhere to take a break.Premier League matches postponed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sean Dyche to miss Burnley vs Huddersfield after positive Covid test

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will miss his side’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus.The Clarets, who play the Sky Bet Championship Terriers in the third round at Turf Moor in a lunchtime kick-off, said on Twitter that Dyche was in isolation.The Premier League club said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols.”Burnley have won only one Premier League game this season and are third from bottom in the table.Dyche’s side will be bidding for their fourth win in all competitions having beaten Newcastle and Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.The Clarets reached the fifth round of the FA Cup last season, but were knocked out by Bournemouth in a 2-0 home defeat. Read More Novak Djokovic facing anxious wait over Australia visa appealStuart Broad takes five wickets for England but Usman Khawaja shines brightestSteven Gerrard ‘calls Philippe Coutinho’ about Aston Villa loan
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the FA Cup 4th round draw and how can I watch it?

England’s top flight clubs begin start their participation in the FA Cup this weekend as the third round kicks off on Friday evening.A total of 64 clubs will be fighting to book their place in the fourth round and keep their hopes of a successful cup run alive until at least next month.A number of intriguing ties will take place including League Two Swindon Town hosting Premier League leaders Manchester City, non-league Chesterfield travelling to Chelsea, and Championship side Nottingham Forest welcoming Arsenal.By the end of the weekend we will know the teams in the pot for the fourth round...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Willy Caballero: 40-year-old agrees deal to stay on at Southampton

Veteran Southampton goalkeeper Willy Caballero has agreed a contract extension until the end of the season.The 40-year-old joined Saints last month as a free agent on a short-term deal following injuries to fellow keepers Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.He made his debut in the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on 11 December and also played in the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace four days later before being an unused substitute in the club’s last two games after Forster returned to fitness.Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told the club website: “Willy is a fantastic character who has freshened up our goalkeeper...
PREMIER LEAGUE

