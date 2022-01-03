ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First snow of the season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started with heavy rain and...

WTVQ

Heavy Snow Thursday. The Warning Area Expands

The snow track has shifted north a bit. Lexington went from 1″-3″, to now 3-5″. As you work your way south of Lexington, areas far southeast could see 7″ of snow. Isolated areas may be close to 9″. Very cold air will follow for Friday. It will feel like Zero to -5 as you start your Friday. On the upside, our cold doesn’t look to be long-term. We rebound Saturday. Rain Saturday night into Sunday.
LEXINGTON, KY
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day on Friday as snow moves into tonight, some areas could see up to 3"

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We can expect increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid 30s. Our next weather maker will bring in some snow tonight and in to Friday morning. At this point we anticipate anywhere from just a quick coating in the areas north of Harrisburg to 3 inches of snow. We do expect that some localized areas could see as up to 4 inches with the greatest chance of that happening along the Southern Tier and South of Route 30.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
hoiabc.com

Freezing rain could create slick road conditions tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will remain quiet but cold overnight with mainly clear skies and lows near 10. Temperatures may begin to rise as we approach sunrise, so wake-up temps may be in the low to mid teens. Expect increasing cloud cover tomorrow morning followed by...
PEORIA, IL
wvlt.tv

Deep freeze Saturday morning as steady rain arrives Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Given our sunshine Friday afternoon – and the subsequent melting – we’re going to end the First Alert a little early. Yes, it will be cold again Saturday morning! Some under the deeper snow will have wind chills at or below 0 degrees Saturday early.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Watauga Democrat

Winter weather: First real snow of season expected in Watauga as winter storm set to move through the area Sunday night

WATAUGA — Watauga County and other portions of the High Country will get the first real snow of the season on Sunday night into the early morning and afternoon on Monday. A winter storm warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night to noon on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the National Weather Service out of Blacksburg, Virginia.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wlip.com

Kenosha Declares Snow Emergency For 1st Significant Snow Storm of the Season

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–All of the communities in Kenosha County have declared a Snow Emergency as the area braces for its first significant snowfall of the season. Forecasters have said that Kenosha County receive anywhere from 5-10 inches of the white stuff even as they’ve had some difficulty predicting the track and severity of the Winter Storm.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday. Credit CBS4 Snow will begin Friday night in the mountains and pick up during the day on Saturday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for many of the mountains near Steamboat Springs for midnight Friday night thru Saturday afternoon. This time around, amounts should remain under a foot with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Credit CBS4 There is also a chance that the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado will see a wintry mix moving thru for Saturday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4 Amounts of snow mixed in will be light with only trace amounts for most. But, there may be some small accumulations at and above 6,000 feet. We are talking a trace to and inch only for places like Evergreen, Conifer, Highlands Ranch, Parker down to Castle Rock. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
KSDK

New Year's Day: First ice, sleet, a touch of snow and the coldest temperatures of the season so far

ST. LOUIS — The first round of wintery weather for the season is on deck. Rain will transition to snow, but not without bringing icy conditions first. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the counties highlighted in purple below. The advisory will expire at 6 a.m. Sunday. These counties will see snow, sleet and ice accumulations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

