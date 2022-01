LEONARDTOWN, Md. -- The following letter was recently sent out by SMCPS Superintendent James Scott Smith regarding the upcoming conclusion of Winter Break. "Happy New Year! We are so happy to welcome our students and staff back on Monday, January 3, after a restful winter break. We will be ringing in the new year tomorrow and our resolution for 2022 is to keep our schools open for students and staff. To do this we all need to do our part by following our health and safety protocols we have had in place. As a reminder, 100% masking remains in effect in all school facilities and on school buses.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO