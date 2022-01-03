ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Rajon Rondo in 3-team trade

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

CLEVEALND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired veteran point guard Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team trade.

Cleveland found itself in need for a point guard after Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending knee injury last week in the Cavs loss at Memphis.

In the deal, the New York Knicks receive guard Denzel Valentine from Cleveland and the draft rights to Wang Zhelin (57th pick in 2016 NBA Draft) and Brad Newley (54th pick in 2007 NBA Draft) and cash considerations from the Lakers.

In addition, Los Angeles receives the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie (57th pick in 2014 NBA Draft) from New York.

Over his 16-year NBA career, Rondo has appeared in 936 games with eight teams. He owns a career average of 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.1 minutes per contest. His 7,481 assists rank 14th all-time in NBA history and are the fourth-most among active players.

