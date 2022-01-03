ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24-year-old man dies from shooting in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on New Year’s Eve in San Francisco’s Richmond District.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Cornwall Street, where officers found the man with a gunshot wound, according to San Francisco police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-(415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips can remain anonymous.

