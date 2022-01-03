Sugarcreek Township Police meets community-police board standards

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sugarcreek Township Police adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board for which they were awarded a certification.

Sugarcreek Township Police joined 548 Ohio agencies in becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. 11 Ohio agencies are in the process of meeting these standards.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

More than 29,751 officers — or over 86% of law enforcement officers in Ohio — are employed by an agent that is involved in some form of the certification process, according to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services Executive Director Karhlton Moore.

Moore said these standards are the first of their kind in Ohio. They were established and developed by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board in order to strengthen community and police relations.

The complete list of agencies that have and have not been certified is available here .

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.