ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Maple Syrup Old Fashioned

thelocalpalate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rocks glass, slowly stir together...

thelocalpalate.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bunzel’s: Old-fashioned Milwaukee meat market

MILWAUKEE - Bunzel’s is a family-owned and operated old-fashioned Milwaukee meat market. Brhett Victory is getting a look at some tasty New Years' meals. About Bunzel’s Meat Market (website) Our goal is to deliver quality in everything we do — from our expansive array of meats, homemade specialty...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Fruitcake Cookies

Admittedly, fruitcake isn’t always at the top of everyone’s holiday baking list. Honestly, I think the stuff gets a bad rap. Is there bad fruitcake out there? You bet there is. But there’s some great fruitcake out there, too. Despite all of the fruitcake hate, a recipe...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Homemade Cocktail Cherry Syrup

Homemade Cocktail Cherry Syrup Recipe – It is wonderful how much difference a tablespoon of cherry syrup can make in your cocktails and drinks! This easy homemade cherry syrup is made with a handful of ingredients and will flavor up your drinks or desserts. No matter how you enjoy this homemade cherry syrup, we promise you’ll love it. Enjoy!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
WISH-TV

On The Rocks: Vanilla Old Fashioned with Elijah Craig Bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the latest episode of On The Rocks, Brent Holverson comes to us downtown from The Oakmont, where we learn how to make a drink called Vanilla Old Fashioned with Elijah Craig Bourbon. Holverson is joined by Bernie Lubbers (Global Brand Ambassador, Heaven Hill Distillery) and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
La Crosse Tribune

Swap your sweetener with maple syrup

Maple syrup is made from sap collected from sugar maple trees. Although sugar maples can grow in a number of locations, a pretty specific climate is needed to support maple syrup production. Overnight temps of 20-25 degrees F with day time temps of 40-45 degrees F are needed to get the tree sap to run for collection. Wisconsin is one of thirteen states who produce maple syrup. Vermont has consistently led the nation in maple syrup production with New York and Maine being the second and third largest producers. Quebec is the largest producer of maple syrup worldwide.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

The recipe for this easy-to-make, old-fashioned coconut pie has been passed down through time

I remember coming home from school to the heavenly smells of my mother's fresh baked cookies and pies most every day leading up to Christmas. She baked not only for us but also for friends, creating beautifully packaged, homemade treats that always looked as wonderful as they tasted. I remain in awe of how in an instant she could wrap up one of her pies in cellophane, tie a ribbon around it and magically transform it into a beautiful gift.
RECIPES
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Widow Jane Decadence Maple Syrup Barrel Finish

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Widow Jane. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Syrup#Old Fashioned#Whiskey#Food Drink
thelocalpalate.com

Spiced Carrot Margarita

Optionally, prepare a rocks glass by rimming with lime juice and dipping into cinnamon-salt mixture; set aside. In a cocktail tin filled with ice, combine tequila, agave, carrot juice, cinnamon, and 3/4 ounce lime juice. Shake until chilled, then strain into a prepared glass over fresh ice and garnish.
RECIPES
LivingCheap

Make your own chocolate syrup and hot cocoa mix

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Recipes for homemade hot cocoa mix and chocolate syrup are so easy and delicious, you won’t believe no one told you about them before. Skip the brown squeeze bottle full of preservatives and artificial flavors; it tastes better when you make your own chocolate syrup to drizzle over ice cream and use to make chocolate milk. And a cup of cocoa cheers up a chilly day, but it isn’t just for cold weather. Mix up a batch to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.
RECIPES
Robb Report

How to Make an Oaxaca Old Fashioned, the Classic Cocktail Made Better With Mezcal

Mezcal, technically, is a distilled spirit made from the agave plant, but you can also think of it as a kind of fever. Mezcal tends to obsess people. Consume them. It is a wild spirit, smoky and mercurial and powerful as an ox, but develop a taste for it and you’ll find it’s all you want to drink for months. And while it can sometimes feel difficult to find an entry point on something so bold, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is the cocktail that points at the furious thrashing bull that is mezcal, and hands you a saddle. Mezcal’s been made...
FOOD & DRINKS
Lancaster Farming

Travel Back to 1906 for an Old-Fashioned Christmas

Many of us seem to secretly long for an “old-fashioned Christmas.” When I think of a Christmas like that, my mind’s eye wanders to a time that looks like a Currier and Ives Christmas card, with plenty of snow, a horse-drawn sled, a warm fireside, perhaps with a few stockings hung from the mantel. Carols are sung by candlelight around the piano, with a gaily decorated Christmas tree in the background.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why You Should Add Maple Syrup To Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are pretty popular. According YouGovAmerica, 36% of Americans like their eggs prepared in this manner. But, people can be pretty particular when it comes to how their dish is made. Bravo's "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi shared with Bon Appétit she only eats scrambled eggs if she makes them herself. She said, "I don't like my eggs overcooked — it just takes the pleasure out of them for me." Other celebrity chefs like to add other ingredients to their scramble. Per Men's Health, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay likes to mix in sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes in his breakfast dish, while Bobby Flay revealed in the same article that he likes a recipe that uses smoked salmon, goat cheese butter, and scallions.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Know If Your Syrup Really Has Maple In It

People who grew up in the Northeast know all about maple syrup snobbery. As a kid, you may have tasted the pure stuff from your classmate's family farm down the street, so you know, Mrs. Butterworth's doesn't quite live up to it. Northeasterners are syrup aficionados because the top producers of maple syrup are of course in Vermont, which produced 1.5 million gallons in 2021, followed by New York with 647,000 gallons, and Maine with 495,000 gallons (via Statista). According to Wisconsin Public Radio, these states are ideal for producing maple syrup because their weather aligns with the ideal conditions for sap collection, as daytime temperatures of 40 degrees Fahrenheit and nighttime temperatures below freezing are best for harvesting.
FOOD & DRINKS
food24.com

4 Mocktails with one batch of sugar syrup for NYE

One batch of sugar syrup, four beautifully fresh picture-perfect cocktails and a festive send-off to 2021 – the very best way to bring the New Year in. Not only are mocktails fun and tasty, but they’re great for the whole family to celebrate with!. These recipes are easy...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Fruit Cereal-Flavored Syrups

'Mrs. Butterworth,' the company famous for its pancake syrups, has partnered up with the massive food manufacturer and distributor 'Post' to debut a set of cereal-flavored pancake syrups. Post owns many cereal brands, but for this collaboration, the syrup will be inspired by the 'Fruity Pebbles' cereal, which is sweet and sugary.
FOOD & DRINKS
Times Leader

Old-fashioned recycling was worth celebrating

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Our forefathers (and foremothers) were ingenious. They didn’t run out and buy new stuff when they needed something. They used what they had. Here’s how they made confetti to toss at a parade – or at New Year’s. First, take...
ENVIRONMENT
thelocalpalate.com

Finding Brightness with Winter Cocktails

While colder temperatures ignite the desire for the warm burn of caramel-colored spirits, cocktail maven Tiffanie Barriere is here to remind us that winter cocktails need not always be dark and moody. The former beverage director turned independent cocktail educator says her cocktail inspiration often comes from what she’s craving. And this time of year? She often turns to bright, vibrant flavors and whimsical fun to carry her through chilly months.
DRINKS
arcamax.com

Seriously Simple: French toast with berries and toasted pecan syrup is a weekend treat

Did you ever wonder why this particular breakfast dish is called French toast? Necessity is clearly the mother of invention for this dish. In olden times, bread could be difficult to come by, and any leftover was too precious to just throw away. Enter bread soaked in whisked eggs and then fried until brown on both sides and slightly custardy in the center. In France it was named “pain perdu” meaning lost bread. In the U.S., we call it French toast. There are many versions of this dish. You can oven bake it or cut the bread in thick strips, like they do in Spain, and offer it as a dessert.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy