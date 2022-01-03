Spiced Carrot Margarita

Shorbas are winter soups with meat or vegetables, typically served with naan. The word "shorba" comes from the Arabic "shurbah," meaning soup. Shorbas are popular in Central Asia, on the Indian subcontinent, North Africa, and the Middle East. The Turkish red lentil soup chorba is in this category. In India, they are made with beets, tomatoes, or peas, in broth flavored with warm spices, turmeric, saffron, and garam masala. Every blend of garam masala is different; many are mixed with ground cumin, coriander, and cardamom. This carrot shorba, with ginger, jalepenos, garam masala, and turmeric, is quick and perfect on a chilly day. You can also use other winter vegetables, such as sweet potatoes and fleshy winter squashes.
Comments / 0