What’s Cooking: Monster Cookie Dough Hummus

By Hand (Active time 25 min. Total time 55 min.) Place flour on a clean work surface, forming a mound. Using your hands or a spoon, make a 5-inch wide well in the center. Pour egg mixture into well. Using your fingers or a fork, gradually begin to mix egg mixture into flour, working from the center out, until a thick paste forms. Using your hands, press in remaining flour until a shaggy dough forms. Roll and knead dough with your hand and forearm until dough is smooth and elastic and all flour has been incorporated, about 10 minutes. Dough should have consistency of modeling clay. If it is too sticky, sprinkle with additional flour, 1 teaspoon at a time; if it is dry and cracking, sprinkle with water, a few droplets at a time.
