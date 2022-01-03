What’s Cooking: Monster Cookie Dough Hummus

We have entered a transitory time of the year. In my restaurant days, this span was frenzied as we wrapped up our final holiday parties and prepared for the absolute endurance test that is New Year’s Eve. Since hanging up my apron and transitioning to housewife-sized kitchen appliances, the 10 days between winter solstice and the new year have come to represent a time of rest and reflection in my life. I am feeling this exquisitely in 2021. My spouse and I have completed our move back inside city limits and we are overjoyed. We are up to our eyeballs in nesting both literally with settling in and hygge-style with warm blankets and puppy snuggles.

