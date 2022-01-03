ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

What’s Cooking: Monster Cookie Dough Hummus

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsey Byrnes from Dance Around the Kitchen...

who13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Ina Garten Uses This Unexpected Ingredient to Pack Her Grilled Cheese With Flavor

Just when you think you know how to make the perfect grilled cheese, then BAM! Ina Garten just dropped a new ingredient that’ll up the ante for our usual grilled cheese concoctions — but it’s a rather odd ingredient. On Dec 22, the Food Network posted a video to YouTube of Garten showing off her unique grilled cheese recipe. Why is it so unique? Well, she slathers chutney all over it. With any grilled cheese, you, of course, need the cheese (and Gartner divulged her favorite is sharp Vermont cheddar!) It’s a usual grilled cheese recipe until she whips out the...
RECIPES
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Hummus#Cookie Dough#Dance#Healthy Recipe#Food Drink
The Independent

Make lunchtime tastier with this vegan jackfruit larb

Larb – a type of salad widely eaten in Thailand – has been given the Bosh! treatment in this healthy-but-tasty finger-food version. It’s brilliant for when you have friends over and want something fun and informal to dig into.Jackfruit larbServes: 4 (as a lunch or starter)Ingredients:2 x 400g tins jackfruit1 lemongrass stalk1 garlic clove2.5cm piece fresh ginger2-3 red chillies10g fresh coriander10g fresh mint50g salted peanuts2 baby gem lettuces1 tbsp groundnut oilFor the dressing:2 limes1 banana shallot1 tbsp light soy sauce1 tbsp sweet chilli sauceMethod:1. Preheat oven to 200C. Line a baking tray. Make sure you have a clean tea towel,...
RECIPES
thefallonpost.org

What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen

We have entered a transitory time of the year. In my restaurant days, this span was frenzied as we wrapped up our final holiday parties and prepared for the absolute endurance test that is New Year’s Eve. Since hanging up my apron and transitioning to housewife-sized kitchen appliances, the 10 days between winter solstice and the new year have come to represent a time of rest and reflection in my life. I am feeling this exquisitely in 2021. My spouse and I have completed our move back inside city limits and we are overjoyed. We are up to our eyeballs in nesting both literally with settling in and hygge-style with warm blankets and puppy snuggles.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Leader

The Amish Cook: The Yoders are cut out for cookies

Only last week I remarked to Daniel how blessed I am to not have been sick much these last years since we were blessed with more children through foster care and adoption. You guessed it. Today I am on the tally of sick folks. How is a Mom supposed to...
RECIPES
News 12

What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's panettone bread pudding

Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make panettone bread pudding. 1 (32 oz) Panettone (cut in 1-inch cubes) 1. Pre-heat oven to 350 deg. 2. In a large mixing bowl combine eggs, heavy cream, vanilla, nutmeg, sugar and whisk until the sugar...
RECIPES
yourerie

What’s Cooking: Oven Fried Pork Chops and Greens

Cook Time: Pork chops — 15-20 minutes; Collards — approximately 1 hour. 1 tablespoon house seasoning (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion), divided. 2 -3 bunches of collards (or a mix of collards, mustards, turnips or kale) 1 ham hock or ham bone. 1 large onion,...
RECIPES
myfitnesspal.com

Chickpea and Edamame Hummus

Heat 4 cups water to a boil in medium size pot. Boil chickpeas and edamame for 10 minutes then drain and rinse. In a food processor add the beans, lemon juice, tahini, salt, pepper and garlic cloves. Blend until smooth, adding water 1 tablespoon at a time until reaching desired...
RECIPES
scetv.org

What's Cooking on SCETV?

Calling all Foodies! Find a listing of your favorite cooking shows on ETV. Wine First takes viewers through some of the most beautiful European wine regions, where sommelier Liora Levi and food enthusiast Yolanda Año search for three wines that reflect the character of each region. In each episode, they challenge one renowned local chef to cook three dishes that complement the taste and qualities of each of their chosen wines. Liora and Yolanda share the magnificent meal with the winemakers, and together they all decide if the chef has managed to prepare great dishes to match the different wines.
TV & VIDEOS
YourErie

What’s Cooking: Parmesan Crusted Salmon

Parmesan Crusted Salmon w/Lemon Cream Sauce    Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Cook Time: 8-10 min Serves: 4ppl Ingredients: (4) Salmon filets 1t house blend 2T Dijon Mustard 1 cup of shredded Parmesan Cheese ½ cup of toasted bread crumbs or panko 1 t of paprika Zest of 1 lemon 1 shallot or ¼ of […]
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Fresh Pasta Dough

By Hand (Active time 25 min. Total time 55 min.) Place flour on a clean work surface, forming a mound. Using your hands or a spoon, make a 5-inch wide well in the center. Pour egg mixture into well. Using your fingers or a fork, gradually begin to mix egg mixture into flour, working from the center out, until a thick paste forms. Using your hands, press in remaining flour until a shaggy dough forms. Roll and knead dough with your hand and forearm until dough is smooth and elastic and all flour has been incorporated, about 10 minutes. Dough should have consistency of modeling clay. If it is too sticky, sprinkle with additional flour, 1 teaspoon at a time; if it is dry and cracking, sprinkle with water, a few droplets at a time.
FOOD & DRINKS
asheville.com

A New Reason to Not Eat Raw Cookie Dough

A recent study published by The New England Journal of Medicine has revealed unwanted findings. Although it is a low-moisture food, raw flour can be a vehicle for foodborne pathogens. The study focused on an outbreak of a strain of bacteria called Shiga toxin–which produces Escherichia coli–which caused a recall...
FOOD SAFETY
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? January great for truly hearty soups

I recall that several years ago our extended family decided we had gorged a bit too much on wonderful Southern foods during our Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day dinners. So as we were preparing for a bowl game get together, we agreed that each household should bring a stockpot or crockpot filled with their favorite soup or stew. Several of us brought cornbread, crackers and chips. That plan, indeed, yielded a wonderful smorgasbord of warm, hearty nutrition … comfort food to keep us calm during exciting games.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy