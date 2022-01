Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judges yesterday voted to postpone all jury trials until at least Feb. 4 due to surging Covid cases in the region. “We took this proactive step for the safety of the public, our staff, and those who appear before us,” says Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this Court has led the state in making difficult decisions to protect the public health. We will continue to monitor the number of COVID cases in Cuyahoga County.”

