Some worried that no masks in Missouri school districts could be problematic

Freezing temperatures are certainly not the only concern this winter. Nationwide, communities are dealing with the likeliness of yet another surge and as students head back to school after the winter break a lack of mask mandtes in Missouri school districts has some worried.

This year, both Columbia and Jefferson City School districts will welcome it's students back to class with a no-mask entry. Columbia School districts announced its new coronavirus protocols on Thursday. Which includes a no quarantine requirement for students and faculty exposed to the virus.

Jefferson City Schools District has stood by its no-mask mandate for a few months now, but the district continues to assess positive COVID-19 cases weekly.

According to the Columbia Public Schools Covid 14-day rate, currently, 7 students tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 21 students who are in quarantine.

"I've heard many teachers talk about how concerned they are. Not only for themselves as teachers because many of them plan to wear masks anyway...but for students." Noelle Gizlow a teacher at Columbia Public Schools said.

However, despite Gizlow's concerns about students returning back to school without a mask and cases increasing... she says it's crucial for students to be in the classroom.

"Being in person with the teacher is better for most students and again I'll say especially the younger students where the virtual platform is so distracting.

At Jefferson City School Districts its COVID-19 tracker reports there are 155 cumulative student cases and 54 cumulative staff cases.

COVID-19 continues to remain a threat amongst school districts and with thousands of students coming back to school. A no-mask mandate in both Columbia and Jefferson City districts could raise some concerns with the new threat of the omicron variant amongst us.

A spokesperson for Columbia School Districts, Michelle Baumstark said in an email today, "Additionally, the district’s updated 2021-22 Coronavirus Plan includes the possible implementation of temporary masking at the classroom, building, or district levels to prevent further spread should COVID-19 exposure necessitate a change in mitigation strategies".

