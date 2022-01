Do you want to acquire a business? Purchase new equipment or machinery? Expand your business into a new market?. If so, then an SBA loan might be right for you. “It’s good to think of SBA loans as expansion capital. The money can help take your business to the next level and supercharge your growth,” said First Oklahoma Bank President Thomas Bennett III. “It helps entrepreneurs with cash flow.”

TULSA, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO