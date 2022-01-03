ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Supply-side effects on dairy industry will continue in 2022

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rapid evaporation of growth in dairy cows, milk and milk solids production dropped all three into negative territory during October. These supply-side effects have dominated the dairy situation recently and will continue to do so well into the coming year. Domestic consumption growth of all milk and dairy...

www.wisfarmer.com

talkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Supply challenges, inflation to persist in 2022

While the backlog of inventory is easing, supply chain executive Kevin Williamson predicts it will be the middle or even late 2022 before the flow of goods and order cancellations improve. Williamson, CEO of Chicago-based RJW Logistics Group, said that during the first half of 2021, order cancellations rose to...
BUSINESS
mortgageorb.com

Housing Supply Shortage May Continue Through Spring

HouseCanary Inc.’s latest Market Pulse report covers 22 listing-derived metrics and comparing data between December 2020 and December 2021. The Market Pulse is an ongoing review of proprietary data and insights from HouseCanary’s nationwide platform. “In 2021, the housing market drew plenty of headlines as a shrinking supply...
BUSINESS
Boston Herald

Supply, labor strains continue squeeze on restaurants, supermarkets

Supermarkets are turning to different brands than they normally stock in order to fill empty shelves, and restaurants have pared back menus to cope with a limited pool of available ingredients as the omicron wave increasingly impacts the economy. Welcome to the food industry during a time of supply chain...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Journal Record

Right Thinking: Cannabis industry deals state unwanted side effects

When Oklahoma is featured in a national news story, you worry that the reporter will serve up the usual coastal elite caricature of us as poor and backward rubes. An article published last week in the New York Times recounting how we have become the epicenter of the nation’s marijuana industry did not disappoint, as the reporter managed, in his first two sentences, to mention chicken coops, cattle, a Pentecostal church and the ever-popular trailer park. But more disturbing than the article’s outworn clichés was its compelling report on the explosion of marijuana production in Oklahoma. The truth hurts worse than the mockery.
OKLAHOMA STATE
newsdakota.com

Industry Reacts to Meat Supply Chain Action Report

(NAFB) – Farm groups mostly welcomed the Biden administration’s meat supply chain action plan Monday. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says his organization “appreciates the Biden administration’s continued work to ensure a fair and competitive meat processing system.”. The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association also welcomed...
AGRICULTURE
wsau.com

Panel Sides With U.S. On Dairy Impasse With Canada

WASHINGTON DC (WSAU) — A panel overseeing the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement has sided with the United States in it’s attempt to open up more Canadian markets for American dairy products. In a statement, US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said ” Today, the US Trade Representative announced that...
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

Panel finds Canada's dairy trade conduct violated USMCA treaty

In a landmark decision, a dispute settlement panel brought under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has found that Canada violated its commitment under the newly revised trade agreement by reserving most of its dairy tariff-rate quota for the exclusive use of Canadian processors. United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Will labor shortages and supply chain problems continue in 2022?

Risk: Labor has been the major concern for many industries, given the shrinking workforce from early retirees, mothers that need to secure childcare and those looking for better paying jobs. Employers not only need to be competitive within that shrinking pool, but also need to retain their talent. Supply chain disruptions have played a key role in stalling the global economic recovery due to logistical logjams, a shortage of shipping containers and a steep rebound in demand that left producers in short supply. Apple giving stock bonuses worth up to $180K to prevent defection.
ECONOMY
dtnpf.com

Fertilizer Prices Continue on High Side

OMAHA (DTN) -- Retail fertilizer prices for the third week of December 2021 continued to move higher, albeit at a slower pace. The percentage higher moves are not as much as they have been in recent weeks. In fact, all of the moves were in the single-digit range, something that hasn't happened since the second week of September 2021.
INDUSTRY
capitalpress.com

CoBank forecasts tight milk supplies, strong dairy demand

Declining margins on dairy farms in the U.S. and around the world will push producers to reduce herds, tightening global milk supplies in 2022. Milk production in Europe and New Zealand in particular will continue to face headwinds with stricter environmental regulations discouraging any growth in cow numbers, according to a new outlook report by CoBank. But demand for dairy products will continue to grow due to the expected continuing recovery from COVID-19 and a higher demand for protein — particularly in high-growth regions such as Southeast Asia. “However, the U.S. Phase One trade agreement with China is set to expire at year end, and China could steer its purchases toward our main export competitors — New Zealand and the EU,” the report said. Ongoing port congestion and a strengthening dollar would also hinder U.S. dairy exports. “Port congestion and a shortage of available outbound containers will remain as headwinds for U.S. dairy exporters for much of 2022,” the report said. Ongoing logistical snarls, resulting in higher detention and demurrage costs and declining market share in Asian markets, will pressure U.S. dairy companies. “International companies are already switching dairy purchases to Europe and New Zealand origin — a trend that is likely to accelerate in 2022,” the report said. U.S. domestic consumption for dairy products, however, will be more resilient as consumer demand increases due to a growing U.S. economy. “The cross current of resilient domestic and global demand for dairy products with the slowing growth in milk supplies should give additional upward lift to milk prices in 2022,” the report said. Combined with softer feed costs following big corn and soybean harvests, producer margins will finally improve. “However, high costs for labor, construction and freight will limit upside margin potential and dampen milk production growth,” the report said. CoBank expects U.S. dairy producers to increasingly evaluate robotics and automation on the farm due to the tightness in farm labor. Producers in the West will also face tighter feed availability due to the potential for continuing drought, made more likely by La Nina conditions. That’s an additional incentive for dairies in the region to move farther inland, particularly to the Midwest and Plains states, the report said. “For dairy processors, increasing milk costs, inflation driving up operating costs and labor availability will mean some processors get squeezed — particularly those manufacturing commodity dairy products,” the report said. In addition, the significant expansion in capacity for cheese production coming online in 2022 will reduce milk supplies available for other products. Tanner Ehmke, CoBank lead economist for dairy and specialty crops, authored the dairy portion of the broader outlook report on the U.S. rural economy.
AGRICULTURE
cogconnected.com

Switch Supply Issues to Continue Into 2022

According to Translated Interview With Shuntaro Furukawa, Supply Issues Are Going to Continue. Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X have all been in very high demand in 2021. It’s all due to the global chip shortage that’s been due to…well, everyone sadly knows. There was a production shortage in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, and it seems that it will continue well into 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
fox5ny.com

Supply-chain problems hit Champagne industry

NEW YORK - In just a few days, corks will be popping to celebrate the new year. But supply-chain issues have hit the wine industry hard. Retailers are reporting a shortage of sparkling wine, including Champagne. Wine Spectator senior editor Alison Napjus told Fox Business that a "perfect storm of...
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Supply chain issues impacting restaurant industry

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
INDUSTRY
wisfarmer.com

Govt. intervention in markets won't help consumers, producers

says the “The Biden-Harris Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain” won't help the either consumers or producers, says the North American Meat Institute, the nation’s trade association for meat and poultry packers and processors of all sizes.
Fudzilla

Infineon warns supply issues will continue until Christmas

The semiconductor industry's struggle to keep up with incoming orders looks set to continue as supply bottlenecks may last until the end of 2022, a member of German chipmaker Infineon's management board told the Handelsblatt newspaper. Chief Marketing Officer Helmut Gassel said The bottlenecks will extend well into 2022 and...
BUSINESS

