Supply-side effects on dairy industry will continue in 2022

Declining margins on dairy farms in the U.S. and around the world will push producers to reduce herds, tightening global milk supplies in 2022. Milk production in Europe and New Zealand in particular will continue to face headwinds with stricter environmental regulations discouraging any growth in cow numbers, according to a new outlook report by CoBank. But demand for dairy products will continue to grow due to the expected continuing recovery from COVID-19 and a higher demand for protein — particularly in high-growth regions such as Southeast Asia. “However, the U.S. Phase One trade agreement with China is set to expire at year end, and China could steer its purchases toward our main export competitors — New Zealand and the EU,” the report said. Ongoing port congestion and a strengthening dollar would also hinder U.S. dairy exports. “Port congestion and a shortage of available outbound containers will remain as headwinds for U.S. dairy exporters for much of 2022,” the report said. Ongoing logistical snarls, resulting in higher detention and demurrage costs and declining market share in Asian markets, will pressure U.S. dairy companies. “International companies are already switching dairy purchases to Europe and New Zealand origin — a trend that is likely to accelerate in 2022,” the report said. U.S. domestic consumption for dairy products, however, will be more resilient as consumer demand increases due to a growing U.S. economy. “The cross current of resilient domestic and global demand for dairy products with the slowing growth in milk supplies should give additional upward lift to milk prices in 2022,” the report said. Combined with softer feed costs following big corn and soybean harvests, producer margins will finally improve. “However, high costs for labor, construction and freight will limit upside margin potential and dampen milk production growth,” the report said. CoBank expects U.S. dairy producers to increasingly evaluate robotics and automation on the farm due to the tightness in farm labor. Producers in the West will also face tighter feed availability due to the potential for continuing drought, made more likely by La Nina conditions. That’s an additional incentive for dairies in the region to move farther inland, particularly to the Midwest and Plains states, the report said. “For dairy processors, increasing milk costs, inflation driving up operating costs and labor availability will mean some processors get squeezed — particularly those manufacturing commodity dairy products,” the report said. In addition, the significant expansion in capacity for cheese production coming online in 2022 will reduce milk supplies available for other products. Tanner Ehmke, CoBank lead economist for dairy and specialty crops, authored the dairy portion of the broader outlook report on the U.S. rural economy.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO