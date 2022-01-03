ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tests positive for COVID-19

By Russell Falcon
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is self-quarantining with mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Patrick’s campaign released a statement Monday saying Patrick has since tested negative and is completing his quarantine period.

“His symptoms were mild and no one else in the household was infected. He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” said Allen Blakemore, Patrick’s Campaign Senior Advisor.

Patrick previously sued the Biden administration over the federal requirement for federal government workers and contractors to be vaccinated.

“The federal government does not have the ability to strip individuals of their choice to get a vaccine or not. If the President thinks his patience is wearing thin, he is clearly underestimating the lack of patience from Texans whose rights he is infringing,” Patrick said in a statement.

Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Last August , Patrick, who’s running for re-election in 2022 , was criticized for comments he made blaming Black Americans for COVID-19 spread.

“The biggest group in most states are African Americans, who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90% of them vote for Democrats,” Patrick said in a Fox News interview. Experts pointed out that lack of access and cultural distrust related to medical care accounts for much of the disparity in vaccination rates.

excuse me
3d ago

This is the jerk who said the elderly should be willing to sacrifice themselves for the sake of the economy……(you can damn sure bet he’s vaccinated!)

What is frostweed? Unique ice formations seen in Central Texas

KXAN viewer Seth Willis sent in multiple photos of a strange ice formation that occurred this Friday morning. This plant is called frostweed and is native to Central Texas. Also known as Verbesina virginica, this plant is capable of producing strange ice sculptures under the right conditions.
