Del Norte County, CA

Flood Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than a foot possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Union, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Williamson Periods of Freezing Drizzle Saturday Morning Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle is forecast to develop early Saturday morning across southern Missouri. This freezing drizzle will move across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois mainly between 6 AM and 12 PM Saturday. With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s, any freezing drizzle that develops will create a light glaze of ice...especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Drivers in this region on Saturday morning should use caution and slow down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; St. Clair WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Foothills STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BIG HORN AND CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES Strong westerly wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected to continue off and on overnight along the eastern slopes of the Bighorn mountains. Drivers on I-90 from Wyola south through Sheridan county can expect sudden dangerous crosswinds, which will be especially difficult for high profile vehicles and those towing trailers. These strong winds will diminish as a cold front moves into the area around sunrise. At 930 PM winds were gusting around 55 mph along I-90 in the hills south of Sheridan. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Fort Smith, Big Horn, Clearmont, Wyola, Tongue River Reservoir, Parkman, Banner, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Ucross and Crow Indian Reservation.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 21:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is likely affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon. Target Area: Grundy; Kankakee; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington near the I-55 bridge. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS... Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river near the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may remain elevated while the ice jam remains in place. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tompkins counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cambria, Clearfield, Elk, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield; Elk; Somerset; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...A brief period of mixed precipitation, changing to freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulation less than one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Warren, Elk, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mixed precipitation should change over to plain rain shortly after daybreak along and to the west of Route 219, while the icy conditions linger into the late morning hours further east.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 245 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain across the area has ended. The river has crested in moderate flood stage and will continue to recede overnight into Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM PST Friday the stage was 40.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM PST Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 32.8 feet Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Telma, Dryden, Plain, Cashmere, Chelan, Winton, Peshastin, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Drifting snow is possible for some locations across roadways.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches at Lolo Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Period of Windy Conditions this Evening Stronger southeast surface winds are developing over portions of northern Iowa this evening in response to low pressure moving across the Northern Plains. Winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 45 mph will be possible; especially in the next few hours. Though the winds will still be gusty, the strongest winds should exit the region around midnight. Persons traveling this evening should be aware of the stronger winds; especially those driving high profile vehicles.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Clinton; Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain and drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Dangerous conditions are expected along Interstate 80 for the next several hours. Remember, `Pull Aside, Stay Alive`. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson; Venango WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Forest, Jefferson PA, Venango and Clarion Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex Cold Wind Chills in the Adirondacks and northern St. Lawrence The combination of temperatures near to below zero and winds at 10 to 15 mph and occasional 20 mph gusts, will result in wind chill values around 10 to 20 below zero. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions Dress in layers with loose fitting clothing to insulate air. Stay dry, and cover any exposed areas of skin.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Cumberland, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Clark; Cumberland; Effingham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Cumberland, Clark and Effingham Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible on icy roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds gusting up to 35 mph are expected.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches at Lolo Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Appanoose, Davis, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Monroe; Wapello; Wayne Freezing Drizzle Expected across Southeastern Iowa Today Areas of freezing drizzle will push through the southeastern half of Iowa late this morning through the evening. This will allow for slick conditions at times. Please use extra caution out on the roads today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Much of southeastern Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog will add reduced visibilities on top of the slippery conditions expected with the freezing drizzle. Please take it slow and use extra caution out on the roads.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Lake, McHenry, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Lake; McHenry; Winnebago Patchy Freezing Drizzle this afternoon or early evening Pockets of freezing drizzle may develop across northern Illinois this afternoon and early evening. If the coverage of freezing drizzle becomes more widespread, localized areas of icy surfaces may occur. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks would be most susceptible. Stay tuned to the forecast, and if you notice drizzle falling this afternoon, temperatures will be below freezing, so use caution when traveling.
BOONE COUNTY, IL

