Flood Watch issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Foothills STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BIG HORN AND CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES Strong westerly wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected to continue off and on overnight along the eastern slopes of the Bighorn mountains. Drivers on I-90 from Wyola south through Sheridan county can expect sudden dangerous crosswinds, which will be especially difficult for high profile vehicles and those towing trailers. These strong winds will diminish as a cold front moves into the area around sunrise. At 930 PM winds were gusting around 55 mph along I-90 in the hills south of Sheridan. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Fort Smith, Big Horn, Clearmont, Wyola, Tongue River Reservoir, Parkman, Banner, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Ucross and Crow Indian Reservation.
