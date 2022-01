Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph isn’t the only pickup Nebraska appears to be getting from the LSU program for 2022. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, former LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer will likely transfer to Nebraska to reunite with his former position group coach. Palmer had 30 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns this season. He started four games for the Tigers in 2021 and entered the transfer portal on Dec. 16.

