Ferguson Township makes history with all-female Board of Supervisors
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — On Monday, Ferguson Township will make history as an all-female Board of Supervisors are officially sworn in.
Supervisor-Elect Tierra Williams and Supervisor-Elect Hillary Caldwell won the 2021 local municipal election and will be sworn in alongside Supervisor Strickland on Monday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m., according to the township's website .
The first female president judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas will lead the swearing-in ceremony for this historic all-female board, the website added. The Honorable Judge Ruest is praised for her accomplishments and recognized for leading a career that advances women in the judiciary.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Main Meeting Room. It will be available for virtual attendance via Zoom and in-person with no more than 25 attendees in the room. Masks and social distancing will be required.
