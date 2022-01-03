ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Gov. Hochul proposes term limits for statewide elected officials, ban outside income

By Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday a plan to institute term limits and an outside income ban for some statewide elected positions, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller

“On day one as governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” Gov. Hochul said in a Monday press release. “I want people to believe in their government again. With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

Officials from the governors office say Hochul will introduce a constitutional amendment to set limits of two consecutive terms for statewide elected officials and also propose legislation to impose a ban on earned outside income for the same statewide elected officials, with an exception for academic positions that must receive ethics board approval.

Comments / 8

Seeing Things Right
4d ago

since New Yorkers have an unelected illegitimate governor who was appointed by the previous governor who we pressured your step down due to his corruption and sexual deviance, and since our possibly elected representatives do exactly what she tells them to do technically we have no representation and there is no taxation without representation so all New Yorkers should be exempt from New York tax since Cuomo step down 5 months ago

Reply(1)
2
WENEEDTOFIGHTBACK
4d ago

for once I agree on something but it doesn't make any sense just because of what she did when she TOOK office.

Reply
3
 

