HARTFORD, Conn. — First Night Hartford helped people ring in the New Year with plenty of fun, welcoming them back for in-person celebrations. "Last year we did completely virtual. This year, we're doing a bit of both. So we are here in person and we're excited by that, but we're also doing our live broadcast," said Taniesha Duggan, creative producer for First Night Hartford.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO