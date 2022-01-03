ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff Is In Hot Water Over Newly Released Video Of Her Daughter

By Harrison Branham
 4 days ago
Over the years, Hilary Duff has grown from beloved child star to a mother of three. Duff shares son Luca Cruz with her ex-husband Mike Comrie and daughters Banks Violet and Mae James with her current husband, Matthew Koma. Duff, who is known for sharing her motherhood journey, reflected on becoming...

Mom-shamers come for Hilary Duff (again!), plus more news

Hilary Duff's holiday weekend ended in a storm of mom-shaming after her friend and "Younger" co-star Molly Bernard shared a video of Hilary's 3-year-old daughter in the back of a moving car without a car seat. The otherwise sweet video showed Banks adorably trying to say the words, "I'm drop dead gorgeous." But it didn't take long for users to jump on Hilary and Molly in the comments for what they deemed to be an unsafe ride for the toddler. "Where's her car seat??? This is irresponsible!!! She is 3 and needs to be in a car seat or booster!" one person wrote. "She is so cute!!!!! But why is she not in a car seat, it is the law for a child her age," wrote another, referencing California's mandate that kids under 8 who are a certain height require a "belt-positioning booster seat or car seat," in which Banks didn't appear to be sitting. "She could be in a booster and y'all don't see it," another person suggested, adding, "She's safe alive and still cute." Hilary's no stranger to the world of mommy-shaming, though. She was criticized harshly on social media for having her daughter's ears pierced when she was still a baby. Asked how she deals with the negativity when she encounters it, Hilary told Yahoo earlier this year, "It's hard not to take it personal, so I really have to zoom out. At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I'm like, 'It's one person. That's not how everybody feels. That doesn't really matter. That person's, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.'"
Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel, 6, Films Mom Scrubbing Toilets In New TikTok Video

Coco Austin is cleaning house and daughter Chanel is getting all the great shots of the action for TikTok!. Mother and daughter are teaming up to clean house! Coco Austin, 42, posted an adorable TikTok video filmed by her daughter, Chanel, 6, detailing mommy taking on various chores around the house. The Ice Loves Coco star wore a black Alo Yoga long-sleeved top and high-waisted peach-colored leggings tucked into short black Ugg boots as she was filmed cleaning in the kitchen, scrubbing the floors, sweeping in the living room, and scrubbing the toilets.
Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Responds to Car Seat Backlash Over Video of Young Daughter

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma is responding to backlash after a video of their 3-year-old daughter Banks riding in a car, seemingly without a car seat, made the internet rounds. The video, posted by Duff’s Younger co-star Molly Bernard, features her and Banks in the back seat of a car together, where Banks is quoting an Alyssa Edwards line from RuPaul’s Drag Race: “I don’t get cute, I get drop-dead gorgeous.” However, fans quickly noticed that Banks was seemingly not strapped into a car seat, and riding with the seat belt tucked behind her back. It’s unclear whether the girl was...
'Lizzie McGuire' Star, Hilary Duff, Under Fire For Breaking Law

Lizzie McGuire and Younger star, Hilary Duff, is under fire for breaking a California law, involving her three-year-old daughter, Banks Bair. Duff was driving around with her former Younger costar, Molly Bernard (who plays Lauren Heller), and her daughter, Banks. Bernard posted a video of Duff and Banks in the backseat of the car; however, Banks was not in a carseat, which is now causing Duff to receive a ton of backlash, including being “mommy-shamed” by fans.
Hilary Duff Is Officially Hosting This Part of The Bachelor: See the First Look

Become a guest host on The Bachelor? Hilary Duff says, "Why not?" The How I Met Your Father actress will join leading man Clayton Echard as he looks for love on his very first group date of the season in next week's episode of The Bachelor, which airs on Monday, Jan. 10. As part of the group date activity, Hilary will enlist "the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills birthday party," according to the episode's synopsis. However, the party planning comes with its very own dramatic turn "when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids," causing the others to have "strong feelings to share"...
Work Wives Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard Got Matching Tattoos For New Year's

A work wifeship written in the stars. Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard, who starred on Younger together for seven seasons, commemorated their bond with matching Saturn tattoos on New Year's Eve. The tattoos were done by a Los Angeles-based artist that goes by the name "Sushi" on Instagram, and are located on the inside of each actor's forearm. Bernard wrote in the caption, "nye solar system sisters."
Hilary Duff Mom-Shamed After Video Emerges Showing 3-Year-Old Daughter Unrestrained In Backseat Of Moving Vehicle, No Car Seat

Hilary Duff is catching major heat over a video showing her 3-year-old daughter riding improperly restrained in the backseat of a moving vehicle. On Sunday, the 34-year-old actress' good friend and former Younger co-star, Molly Bernard, documented what looked like a babysitting playdate with Banks Bair via her Instagram, beginning with a short clip of the tiny tot sitting in the backseat of a moving car.
Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
Betty White's Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Tamra Judge shades Shannon Beador's appearance: 'Alcohol will age you'

Tamra Judge slammed her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” friend Shannon Beador, leaving a nasty Instagram comment about her weight and aging poorly. “Alcohol will age you so fast !!! Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows,” Judge commented on an Instagram photo of Beador talking with her “RHOC” co-star Heather Dubrow.
Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

