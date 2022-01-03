ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Thrive Market is an online grocery store that sells organic foods at wholesale prices — I saved $100 the first time I used it

By Mara Leighton
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIJM2_0dbhOi5m00

Thrive Market/Facebook

  • Thrive Market curates the best organic, non-GMO groceries, beauty, and cleaning supplies.
  • Prices are 25% to 50% off regular retail , but you pay a membership fee ($60/year or $10/month).
  • I saved over $100 on my first Thrive Market order compared to shopping at a regular grocery store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlByQ_0dbhOi5m00 Thrive Market Membership (Monthly) $9.94 FROM THRIVE MARKET

Thrive Market Membership (Annual) $60.00 FROM THRIVE MARKET

When I first tried Thrive Market, I was just coming out of essentially a reverse-cleanse: a 12-pack of macaroni and cheese that I bought at a "great deal" discount on Amazon groceries . After a couple of months of eating that and an unrelated health scare, I was ready to commit to a complete pantry overhaul. That's when I started shopping at Thrive Market .

What is Thrive Market?

Thrive Market bills itself as "wholesome food at wholesale prices." It's an online wholesale grocery store that curates the best organic, non-GMO products at a discounted rate of 25% to 50% off retail prices to its members.

You have two membership options. The annual membership costs $59.95 (or $5/month), billed once yearly. If you opt to do a monthly membership instead, you'll pay $9.95 per month.

You'll get free shipping on your first order over $25, plus all orders $49 or more. Thrive Market currently ships to all contiguous US states.

How it works:

  • Sign up for free : You can browse the catalog, see member savings, and receive 25% off your first purchase.
  • Start a free 30-day trial : You can start a free 30-day membership trial with your first purchase on Thrive Market. Cancel anytime.
  • Join as a member: After your trial, you can sign up for a paid membership. If you do, you're also sponsoring a free membership for a low-income family.

You can shop Thrive Market by category, by values (e.g., gluten-free, paleo, raw, vegan, etc.), or by current deals .

What can you buy at Thrive Market?

Thrive Market carries over 6,000 products, and you can shop hundreds of categories . You'll find food, beauty, bath and body, health, babies and kids, home, pet supplies, and other items from brands like Burt's Bees , Acure , Annie's , Seventh Generation , KIND , Bragg , Califa , Milkadamia , and Primal Kitchen .

While you can buy staples like meats and seafood, the rest of Thrive Market's selection is mostly shelf-stable options. For produce, you'll probably still want to stop at your neighborhood store, farmers' market, or another grocery delivery option .

In addition to offering thousands of organic brands you could find at your local grocery store and online, they also have an in-house Thrive Market brand that packages organic products (the equivalent of your supermarket chain's generic brand).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uK3KR_0dbhOi5m00
Thrive Market's $60/year or $10/month membership gets you access to savings on healthy foods.

Thrive Market/Facebook

If you spend a lot of time researching healthy foods, have a dedicated diet or food restrictions, or consistently buy organic or non-GMO foods online, you'll likely get the most value with Thrive Market .

Quality is a concern with organic substitutes, and it's helpful to have customer ratings to simplify things as you go on Thrive Market. The healthy eating community is an intense one, so it's nice that Thrive Market makes use of all that helpful, accumulative passion in a way that I, a newcomer, can utilize too.

The 25% to 50% price difference could help close the gap between the sometimes inflated "organic" prices at some grocery stores, making Thrive Market a viable choice for the average person on a budget.

If ordering food online seems risky to you, it's good to note that you'll be protected by a return policy . If anything is wrong with your groceries or your order, though, let them know here within 21 days.

When we price-checked some of the items, Thrive Market was not always cheaper, but when it was, it usually offered a large enough gap in savings to be substantial overall. You could save more by buying local, though your selection may not be as wide or the process as convenient.

And if you're concerned about getting value out of your membership, Thrive Market guarantees its annual membership will pay for itself . If your membership fee was $60, but you only saved $40 in a year, they will automatically give you the difference ($20) in Thrive Market credit after you renew.

Review of Thrive Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leNW9_0dbhOi5m00
Thrive Market stocks popular brands like Annie's and Simple Mills, and has its own in-house Thrive Market brand too.

Thrive Market/Facebook

I ordered my groceries from Thrive Market in pursuit of a pantry not entirely reliant upon mac and cheese. In my first Thrive order, the total was $99.16 and the savings listed were $145.33.

The savings claims held up, and I technically paid off the $60 annual membership fee in my first order. The food was delicious, and I discovered new better-for-you snacks. I also found Thrive to be surprisingly cheaper for some of my favorite skincare products, like this Aztec Clay Mask .

Thrive Market carries ethically sourced meat and seafood in large bulk "box" options, but the options are slightly more limited than the average meat and seafood counter at a grocery store. I also don't have space in my freezer or fridge to handle over $100 worth of meat, but it could be another great place to see savings if you do.

My colleague, Owen Burke , a lifelong fisherman with a background in commercial fishing and tending oyster bars, tried out Thrive's bevy of seafood on offer and had this to say:

"I tried Thrive Market's Deluxe Seafood box, which runs you about $170. This is not something you'll want to buy unless you have a solid shelf of freezer space to spare, but I'll commend Thrive and call this nothing short of a feat on their part.

"You're getting six different species of seafood. Everything I received was wild-caught and not in some far-flung waters using questionable methods and labor practices, something with which the industry is rife. These might not be the absolute best practices for every product, but Thrive is going leaps and bounds above your run-of-the-mill grocery store.

"My favorite was the shrimp. They were superbly packed, vacuum-sealed, and packaged, which is among the most important things to do with any seafood. Mess that part up in any way (which, admittedly, is an easy thing to do), and you're fighting a losing game against oxidation and freezer burn. These shrimp still looked fresh after I thawed them and pulled them out of the packaging. They were beautifully peeled and de-veined, and they had no hint of off-flavor that you sometimes get when shrimp (especially frozen shrimp) aren't handled all that well. I give them an A+ here.

"The sockeye salmon was also vacuum-sealed well. While I always appreciate skin-on salmon fillets, they often come at the cost of turned (brown) blood meat, which imparts that "fishy" flavor associated with frozen fish. This is per usual, though, when it comes to frozen salmon. But I recommend eating around it, if not to avoid the taste then to avoid the toxins blood meat bears. You'll also get four to five fillets, which means four to five servings (about six ounces a pop).

"The lobster tails are very nicely processed, de-veined, and split so you can pop them right in the oven or on the grill. They're not vacuum-sealed but loose on a tray covered in plastic, which lends them to some freezer burn and ice buildup, but that really doesn't create the problem for lobster as it does for fish due to the tough quality of the meat.

"The scallops I received provided two servings, and while they weren't vacuum-sealed as I would have liked, they were plenty tasty. Just note that these are not your jumbo-sized U10 (under 10/pound) scallops, but they were tasty and clean (free of residual sand and mud). You can find better scallops out there, but for what you're getting for the price of this box, I'd file no complaints.

"It varies depending on what you get, but in all, you're looking at 10-15 meals of fresh-frozen (that's fish that was frozen fresh, as soon as it was processed) wild-caught protein of high quality. That's something like $11-$17 dollars a dish, which is about as good as you're going to do with high-quality fresh seafood unless you've got friends at the fishing docks."

The bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1AqT_0dbhOi5m00
Thrive Market carries meat and fish to be ordered in bulk, but it isn't likely to be the average person's main source of meats.

Thrive Market/Facebook

I wish it were possible to find everything here (fresh fruit, more options for meat), but ultimately the discounts and the easy delivery make using Thrive worth it. And I wish it was always free shipping instead of just orders of $49 and up, but I typically clear that just by restocking my favorite basics. All in all, I liked using Thrive Market regularly for healthy snacks, healthy-but-fast foods, and kitchen basics like pasta sauce and olive oil.

If you need an added incentive, Thrive Market also has a program called " Thrive Gives ," which gifts a free membership to someone in need through Feeding America and the Boys and Girls Club or directly through the site for every paid membership. The free membership also includes teachers, veterans, and first responders.

Start a free 30-day trial to Thrive Market .

Thrive Market Membership (Monthly) $9.94 FROM THRIVE MARKET

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Foods#Fast Foods#Thrive Market#Product Market#Gmo Foods#Food Drink
BGR.com

Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
Mashed

The 14 Best Food Deals At Dollar Tree

When it comes to saving money on food, Dollar Tree is one destination you don't want to miss. They stock a number of name-brand and private-label items that are a steal at the price point of just one dollar. Of course, Dollar Tree has been making waves in the news lately because of their upcoming price hike to $1.25, so you can expect all of these items to cost 25 cents more in the near future (via MarketWatch). Even at a slightly higher price, there are still tons of excellent deals to be had.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hunker.com

Costco's New Sauce Is One You'll Want to Keep Stocked in Your Fridge

As self-proclaimed sauce enthusiasts, we're always looking for tasty condiments to try. After all, a delicious sauce can transform a meal, regardless of its ingredients or cuisine. That's why we're excited to share that Costco is now selling Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce, a fan-favorite condiment. According to a recent Reddit...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Most-Trusted Grocery Store In The US, According To One Poll

Groceries are becoming more and more expensive, and every penny saved counts. Per Fortune.com, food prices are currently at a 10-year high, and with COVID variant Omicron spreading across the nation, the inflationary costs we've all been experiencing are not going to let up any time soon. Everything from produce to milk may even see further increases as we make our way through 2022. That's why it's important to feel like your grocery store of choice can be trusted to meet your budgetary needs and provide quality items to purchase. But, with so many food stores to choose from, it can be tough to decide which one will give you the biggest bang for your buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why Aldi Shoppers Say You Should Always Check Your Receipt

Caveat emptor. Aldi shoppers should take the exhortation of "let the buyer beware" seriously, especially when it comes to their receipts. You might be paying more than you're supposed to. Earlier today, one victim of ill fate brought this message to the Aldi subreddit. They had gone to Aldi because they saw that certain candies and the wood wick candles were around 80% off. No Aldi aficionado could bear to pass over such a saving. Yet, after paying and gathering themselves in the car, they saw that the extreme discounts were not noted on the receipt. But they then noticed the line was too long for $5 savings. So, they went home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Money

How to Save Money on Groceries as Prices Keep Rising

This article is part of Money's January 2022 digital cover, which features 22 ways to make 2022 the best money year of your life. Browse all 22 articles here. 2021 wasn’t the best year for grocery shopping. Prices at grocery stores soared 6.4% compared to a year prior, recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows. Meanwhile, household names like Coca-Cola, Nestle and General Mills announced price hikes on everything from Oreos to canned soup.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of These 'Unreal' Strawberries

It's hard to resist a bunch of fresh strawberries. But in the winter months, it's not always easy to come across fresh, bright berries, considering they're out of season. Still, grocery stores around the United States continue to ship them in, although they aren't always grown locally. Whole Foods, for example, reports that it typically gets strawberries from Central and South America during the winter, though they occasionally come from Florida or Southern California.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WKBN

Recall issued on baby food sold at Walmart

(WTAJ) — Multiple lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold across the nation at Walmart and online have been voluntarily recalled after testing ‘above the guidance’ for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic Maple Island Inc., which manufactures the product for Walmart, issued the recall with the knowledge of the FDA. Walmart has also pulled the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Amazon worker asks people not to buy groceries from retail giant in viral TikTok video

An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNBC

How to walk out of the grocery store with a smaller bill

Rising prices are hitting almost every aisle in supermarkets across the U.S. The cost of steaks soared by 25% between November 2020 and November 2021, while eggs and fish were up 8%, to cite just a few examples. If the increased costs have you worried, here are some money-saving tips.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Times

Five tips to save at the grocery store

Among the many monthly expenses that are simply unavoidable, buying groceries is one of the few that’s squarely in your own control. While it’s a necessity you can’t eliminate from your budget completely, there are some simple ways to save a few bucks during future grocery runs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Insider

Insider

245K+
Followers
20K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy