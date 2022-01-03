ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught On Video: Brooklyn Flower Shop Robbed At Gunpoint

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Brooklyn flower shop at gunpoint on New Year’s Day.

It happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Flores Con Amor on Wilson Avenue in Bushwick .

Police said a 17-year-old girl was behind the counter when the suspect walked in with a gun in his waistband and demanded money.

(Credit: NYPD)

The employee opened the cash register, and the man reached inside to steal $30, police said.

Surveillance video shows him running off with the gun and cash in hand.

The girl was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) . You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Michael Newell
4d ago

This really pisses me off... Furthermore, as a black man, these crimes committed by my brothas is causing people to fear other men of color who are NOT CRIMINALS! This has got to STOP! AAF here!!!

NYPD Patrol Car Fire In The Bronx Being Investigated As Possible Arson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An empty NYPD patrol car burst into flames Thursday night in the Bronx. The department tweeted a picture of the charred car. Our @NYPDDetectives are investigating this crime. If you have ANY information regarding this arson, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 7, 2022 It happened at the Pelham Bay Park station near Westchester Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police say two officers found the patrol car engulfed in flames after they returned from inspecting the 6 train station. The officers quickly put out the fire. No one was hurt. They're investigating it as possible arson.
NYPD Searching For Gunman Accused Of Killing Jennifer Ynoa And Her Dog Inside Brooklyn Bodega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released a new photo of the gunman they say killed a Brooklyn woman and her dog over the weekend inside a bodega. Police sources tell CBS2 the victim was not the intended target, but rather an innocent bystander. Investigators believe the suspect may have been aiming for another man inside the store. Security video captured the shooting around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Dekalb Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Jennifer Ynoa, 36, and her dog, Blue, can be seen by the register before the gunman walks into the store and opens fire. Jennifer Ynoa Police said Ynoa was shot in the stomach...
NYPD: Clarence Little, 45, Arrested After Attempted Robbery, Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Clarence Little, 45, an armed robbery suspect who was shot by police in Brooklyn after he allegedly opened fire on officers, has been arrested. According to police, Little was shot in the neck Tuesday after struggling with two officers and opening fire following a robbery at a Dollar Tree on Rockaway Parkway near Schenck Street in Canarsie over the weekend. Little remained hospitalized in stable condition Thursday, police said. The two officers went to the hospital for evaluation, but did not appear to be injured. Investigators recovered a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol  from the scene. A photo of the gun showed a shell casing lodged in it. Sources told CBS2 that investigators believe the gun got stuck, which likely prevented Little from firing more than two shots. Little faces attempted murder, assault, robbery and weapons charges.
Suspected Robber Accused Of Targeting Seniors In Washington Heights And The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused in a violent robbery spree in which he appeared to target seniors in Washington Heights and the Bronx. Investigators said the man struck at least six times between October and December last year. (credit: NYPD) Surveillance video from a Dec. 26 incident in the Mott Haven section shows the suspect snatching an 85-year-old woman's purse and causing her to fall to the ground. Police said the woman was hospitalized with a hip injury. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Manhattan Smoke Shop Robbery Caught On Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say robbed a smoke shop in the East Village on New Year's Day. (credit: CBS2) It happened at 9:15 p.m. at the Villager Smoke Shop on East 9th Street near Avenue A. Police say the suspect first asked about some products before showing the store worker a pistol and threatening to kill him. The suspect stole the employee's phone and headphones along with about $700 from the register, police said. The suspect is described as approximately 6'2″, with a light complexion, thin build, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black facemask, a dark dress jacket, a gray dress vest, a white dress shirt, gray pants and black shoes. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Caught On Video: Suspects Beat Up Burger King Employee In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a pair of suspects caught on video attacking an employee at a Burger King in Brooklyn. It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 4 inside the restaurant on Linden Boulevard near Powell Street in Brownsville. (Credit: NYPD) Police sources tell CBS2 the suspects were upset about how slowly their food was being prepared. Surveillance video shows one jumping over the counter to restrain the 22-year-old victim, while the other pulls out a knife and punches him in the face multiple times. The clerk's coworkers can be seen rushing over to help fend them off. WANTED for ASSAULT: On 12/4/21 @ 6:14 PM, inside Burger King located @ 1661 Linden Blvd two unidentified individuals assaulted an employee while displaying a knife. @NYPD73PCT Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/k2EGVBPKGf — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 4, 2022 The victim was treated for injuries on the scene. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Suspect Wounded In Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators say a suspect who was wounded by police shot at officers Tuesday after trying to rob a Brooklyn store for the second time this week. The suspect is reported to be in critical but stable condition at Brookdale Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. The two officers also went to the hospital for evaluation, but do not appear to be injured. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, police say the suspect was wanted for robbing a Dollar Tree on Rockaway Parkway near Schenck Street in Canarsie over the weekend. The same suspect returned Tuesday night, wearing a...
Man Fatally Shot, Police Officer Injured In Incident At Keansburg Pharmacy

KEANSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say a robbery suspect was killed and an officer was hurt after a confrontation at a New Jersey pharmacy Thursday. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday at a Keansburg strip mall on Main Street near Lawrence Avenue. As CBS2's Cory James reports, news travels fast in the small borough, and what happened at the pharmacy made its rounds. "Immediately, as soon as it happened," one man said. The man did not want to be identified, but he and a woman said the person who was shot and killed was a close friend. Family and close friends say he had struggles...
Police: Man Shot During Attempted Robbery In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot on Monday night in Queens in what police are calling an attempted robbery gone wrong. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Tuesday, the suspects are still on the loose. A frantic video was taken just seconds after shots and screams rang out in the normally quiet Forest Hills neighborhood. Gary Waldinger and Susan Mentel were watching TV right upstairs. "We heard a pop and a scream and we ran to the window and we looked outside and my wife called out, 'Do you need help? What's going on?' And that's where a woman, my neighbor, said,...
Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez Announces Gangs Crackdown That Results In 17 Arrests Stemming From 14 Shootings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A takedown of members of three Brooklyn gangs has resulted in the arrests of more than a dozen young men and teens. Authorities say they're responsible for multiple shootings and several murders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday. Video shows two men with dark hoodies walking into an Albany Avenue apartment lobby and up the stairs, where police say a Sweet 16 birthday party was underway. Another man at the door pulls out a gun and starts shooting. The incident happened in November 2020. Police say the intended target was a man in the elevator, who was believed to be...
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Says She Was Stalked After Someone Planted Apple AirTag In Coat Pocket At NYC Bar

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is sharing her terrifying ordeal after she was stalked by a stranger. Brooks Nader says she was at an upscale bar in Manhattan when someone slipped an Apple AirTag into her coat pocket, tracking her for hours. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) "Once I was already on my walk home, halfway home, I got a notification that was like, someone's tracking you and has been for a while. So I freaked out, obviously," she said. "I had no idea that these existed until it happened to me." The AirTag, which is designed to help people find keys and other items, was created to discourage unwanted tracking. Apple has listed ways to disable AirTags. For more information, click here.
Police: Biology Teacher Laura Russo Arrested For Allegedly Injecting Teen With COVID Vaccine, Though She’s Not Authorized To Do So

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman who is not a medical worker and not authorized to administer vaccines was arrested after police say she gave a teenager what was believed to be a coronavirus shot in her living room. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, inside a landmark, Victorian-latticed 1882 Sea Cliff home, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications was arrested for allegedly inoculating a teenage without his parental permission. Family members of the accused, identified as Laura Parker Russo, declined comment, but her Sea Cliff neighbors expressed concern. "It would send panic to the public if there...
Sparta, N.J. Police: 81-Year-Old Woman Goes After Black Bear After It Attacked Her Dogs

SPARTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An 81-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by a bear. It happened right outside the woman's home in Sparta. Police said she was hurt trying to defend her dogs, CBS2's Meg Baker reported Tuesday. The bite marks and claw marks are clearly visible on a green trash can outside a home on Echo Drive. The homeowner had put her garbage out Monday and then let her dogs out later on, not realizing she had company in the form of two black bears. "The bears already had gotten into garbage and they had it all laid out on ground....
5 Businesses Destroyed By Overnight Blaze At Parsippany Strip Mall

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an overnight fire at a strip mall in Parsippany, New Jersey. At least five businesses will have to be demolished. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Greenhill Plaza along Parsippany Road. The blaze went up to three alarms, and fire departments from at least three other towns assisted in getting the flames under control. It's unclear exactly what caused the fire, but it is believed to have started in one of the restaurants. One firefighter suffered a medical issue and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
NYPD Saves The Day In Far Rockaway After High Tide Flooding Threatens To Keep Kids From School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Queens neighbors were stranded on their street Monday after flooding from high tide. That meant kids who normally walk to school were in danger of missing the first day back after holiday break. But as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, the NYPD saved the day in Far Rockaway. What looked like a lake was actually Danielle Smith's front yard. It's what she woke up to on Beach 84th Street, making it impossible to get her daughter to school. "I said, 'No, Kimora, let's turn around and let's just say no school today,'" Smith said. Her neighbor, whose four children also walk...
