Goochland County, VA

VDOT warns drivers to avoid I-64 west of Richmond

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7mKG_0dbhONkd00

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation has advised drivers to avoid Interstate 64 between Goochland and Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from Exit 124 at Pantops through Goochland County," a spokesperson advised. "The crews are using heavy equipment to cut the trees and remove them from the interstate, but high winds continue to fell trees, making for dangerous conditions for the crews and impeding the progress of snowplows to clear snow from the highway."

VDOT warned drivers to delay non-essential travel until the storm passes and roads are clear.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

