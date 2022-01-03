ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking a pleasant warm-up before another cool down

By Chance Gotsch
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Warm, southerly flowing winds and sunny sky conditions allow for temperatures to rebound into the upper '30s. Tonight: Temperatures cool down once...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Freezing rain could create slick road conditions tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will remain quiet but cold overnight with mainly clear skies and lows near 10. Temperatures may begin to rise as we approach sunrise, so wake-up temps may be in the low to mid teens. Expect increasing cloud cover tomorrow morning followed by...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Down
wvlt.tv

Deep freeze Saturday morning as steady rain arrives Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Given our sunshine Friday afternoon – and the subsequent melting – we’re going to end the First Alert a little early. Yes, it will be cold again Saturday morning! Some under the deeper snow will have wind chills at or below 0 degrees Saturday early.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS DFW

Spotty Saturday Showers Ahead After A Frigid Friday Morning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while. We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk. Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day. We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s. Click here for the latest Weather Forecast. Download the CBS 11 Weather App .
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc17news.com

Tracking another frigid afternoon

FRIDAY: Sunny and cold again with highs stuck in the 20s. A wind shift out of the south will bring a nice change for the weekend. TONIGHT: Southerly winds will keep temperatures relatively constant overnight with lows still in the low 20s and upper teens. EXTENDED: We’ll warm up decently...
ENVIRONMENT
fox2detroit.com

Mini Warm Up Saturday

Temperatures in the 30s instead of the 20s Saturday. Enjoy it! Colder air poised to move in with a cold front passage Sunday bringing a wintry mix. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
fox2detroit.com

Weekend Warm Up

The much anticipated weekend warm up is almost here! We leave the 20s for highs and embrace the 30s Saturday, but it's only temporary. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Warming up through the weekend after a cool start

ORLANDO, Fla. – What month is it? After a “cool” day Friday, temperatures surge back to their unseasonably warm numbers Saturday and especially Sunday. Highs Saturday under mostly sunny skies climb into the upper 70s. It will be breezy at times with an east wind on the order of 10-20 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Pacific Northwest storm causes flooding, slides, shuts roads

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Snow turned to rain and continued to fall across the Pacific Northwest, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains. Portions of Washington state’s two major interstates — Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 — were closed Friday. Interstate 5 in the Chehalis area closed due to flooding but reopened Friday afternoon. The major route across Washington’s Cascades — I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass — closed Thursday due to high avalanche danger and heavy snow. Stevens Pass on U.S. 2, White Pass on U.S. 12 and Blewett Pass on U.S. 97 also closed Thursday. The four mountain passes that connect Western Washington with Eastern Washington likely will remain closed until Sunday.
BELLINGHAM, WA
ABC 4

Utah warms up before another round of wet weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Our warm close to the workweek in Utah will be short-lived as another weather system is on the way. While it may be a nice break from the snow and wet weather, we have already seen our highest temperatures for today. Salt Lake City has tied...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy