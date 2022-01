Increasing COVID-19 cases has caused a driver shortage at Waste Management. As a result, there will be no CURBSIDE RESIDENTIAL RECYCLING collection this week. Please do not place any recycling carts at the curb for collection and remove any recycling carts already at the curb. Normal collection service will resume on Monday, January 10, 2022, with collection on your regularly scheduled service day. For next week only, excess recyclables that do not fit in your cart can be bagged and placed at the curb next to your cart.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO