Raleigh, N.C. — COVID-19 testing continues to be in high demand as coronavirus cases in North Carolina reach their highest level yet, but options are more limited on Friday. The state-operated testing site at PNC Arena that opened last month to meet the demand will close early on Friday due to the 7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes game. Additionally, appointments for Friday are already booked out at Wake County Public Health's five COVID-19 testing locations.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO