Warren, OH

Rape suspect dies while at Trumbull County Jail

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull county jail inmate 56-year-old Mark Reese passed away Sunday morning.

Major Dan Mason said Reese came into the jail with numerous health issues, and jail staff was checking on him every 10 minutes but found him slumped over at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Reese was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say his death appears to be medical, but the coroner’s office will be performing an autopsy to determine the exact cause.

Reese was charged in December 2021 with a first-degree charge of rape surrounding a student in the Warren City School District.

A police report said officers were called Nov. 12 by personnel in the Warren City Schools, and they informed them a female student was the victim of a sexual assault outside the school.

Comments / 21

Travis Thorpe
4d ago

Couldn't possibly be happy with the outcome of this situation 😊 😄 😀!

