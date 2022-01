SALINAS Calif. (KION) Salinas Police said they arrested three active gang members accused of firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve, two of them were minors. After an investigation with the Violence Suppression Task Force, Salinas PD said they searched the homes and vehicles of the two suspects with K9 Oakley on Bermuda The post Suspected gang members arrested after firing guns into the air on New Year’s Eve appeared first on KION546.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO