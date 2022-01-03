ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

State educators calling on school districts during Coronavirus surge

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INmbc_0dbhLldK00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Education Association is calling on state school districts to follow health expert guidance during the the COVID-19 surge, it announced in a Monday, Jan. 3 press release.

While it acknowledges in-person instruction is best for students, AEA says it must be done safely. Record numbers of cases are hitting the states, and AEA urges schools to follow health expert guidance to ensure the safety of students and faculty in their environments.

Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s ruling on Act 1002 as unconstitutional allows local school districts the authority to make decisions regarding masks and data shared by Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas Secretary of Health, showed school districts where students and staff wore masks had 20% fewer cases of COVID-19 than schools with no mask requirements, according to the relese.

The release notes the Arkansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians is also calling on schools and child care facilities to take action, such as enforcing mask requirements.

“Vaccines are also an important tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in any of its forms, but that does not negate the need to continue health and safety protocols including masks and social distancing,” the AEA said.

“Districts cannot continue to ignore the rapidly changing learning and working conditions that must be addressed to maintain safe and healthy classrooms, buildings and school buses.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

New science-based program is implemented in Joplin School District

JOPLIN, Mo. – You may remember “See Spot Run” as a crucial step in learning to read.But the Joplin School District is moving to a new approach, focusing on science and how young brains make the literacy connection. It’s called “LETRS,” which stands for Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling. “Kids, how they […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Little Rock, AR
Vaccines
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
COVID-19 Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
Education
Little Rock, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Springdale School District works to hire more bus drivers amidst new COVID-19 surge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The recent spike in COVID-19 cases could create more issues for an already-strained workforce in local schools. Even before this pandemic, there was a school bus driver shortage across the country, but the Springdale Public Schools Transportation Director said that has become more and more of an issues since COVID-19 came […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ACHI’s COVID-19 map shows record increase in school districts in red, purple zones

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced January 5 in a single week, the number of Arkansas public school districts with COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period has seen a nearly five-fold increase. The state went from 28 school districts to 138.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State School#School Buses#School Districts#Health And Safety#Aea#Relese#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

University of Arkansas to continue in-person classes amid COVID-19 Omicron surge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas kicks off the spring semester in a couple weeks despite a climbing rate of COVID-19 cases in the area. In an email to students, faculty and staff, Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson laid out the plans for the new semester, expressing no intent to make any changes to […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

City of Fayetteville accepts grant to create trust fund for climate refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville plans to create a trust fund to help aid refugees displaced by climate disasters such as fires, droughts and floods. Dr. Dick Bennett, founder of the OMNI Center for Peace, Justice and Ecology, donated $100,00 to the city in order to establish the fund. Mayor Lioneld Jordan […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy