ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Kyrie Irving expected to make season debut Wednesday vs. Pacers

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twGfo_0dbhLMlH00

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to make his 2021-22 NBA season debut against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the New York Post on Monday about Irving's expected return to the court. The point guard's hiatus was tied to his unvaccinated status.

He was away from the team at the start of the season due to local laws, which didn't allow him to practice with teammates or to play games in New York City.

The Nets initially said that Irving also could not participate in road games, but welcomed him back last month as a part-time player. That move came amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the NBA, which led to hundreds of players entering the league's protocol.

The Nets had three games postponed as a result of the surge in positive cases. Several star players, including Kevin Durant, left the lineup due to placement in the protocol.

"Hopefully he's gonna be with us in Indiana," Nets center Nic Claxton told reporters Monday, when asked about Irving. "So, we're looking forward to having him back."

Irving cleared the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday. The seven-time All-Star averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in 54 appearances last season.

The Nets (23-11) host the Memphis Grizzlies (23-14) at 7:30 p.m. EST Monday at Barclays Center. They face the Pacers at 7:30 p.m. EST Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Irving remains unavailable for Nets home games until he becomes vaccinated, but can appear in select road games based on the respective COVID-19 requirements within the opponents' cities.

"I may be a little naive, but I think just keep it really simple," Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters last week at a news conference.

"Kyrie plays on the road, and we figure out how he rejoins the group, "And when we come home, we're back to normal, the way we've been all year."

Thirteen 13 away games remain on the Nets' regular-season schedule. The Nets are just one game behind the Chicago Bulls in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Return To The Nets

Kyrie Irving is making his return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup tonight as they take on the Indiana Pacers. Of course, Irving has missed the entire first half of the season due to his position on the COVID-19 vaccine. Now, however, the Nets are allowing him to play away games, and fans are excited to finally see him on the court doing what he does best.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Kyrie Irving's Return: "I Don't Think It's Fair To The Game. I Don't Think It's Fair To The Team."

After missing months of the 2021-22 season, Kyrie Irving finally made his season debut on Wednesday, putting on an impressive performance after months of inactivity. You see, Irving was only missing time due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite being perfectly healthy and capable, Kyrie was disqualified to play per Brooklyn's health and safety protocols.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The New York Post#Barclays Center
abc7ny.com

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving shows early rust, finishes with 22 in debut vs. Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kyrie Irving provided the emotional lift the Brooklyn Nets were hoping to see in his season debut Wednesday night in a 129-121 win over the Indiana Pacers. Not only did Irving show flashes of his old form, posting 22 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes, he offered a reminder of just how dangerous the Nets can be when he shares the floor with Kevin Durant and James Harden. With Irving hitting several crucial baskets down the stretch, the Nets erased what was a 19-point Pacers lead on their way to the win.
NBA
NBA

Kyrie Irving makes efficient return in Nets' win over Pacers

Kyrie Irving was just the jolt the Brooklyn Nets needed to escape a midseason slump. He can only provide it on a part-time basis, as his refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus means he can’t play in New York. So for now, Irving will enjoy every chance he gets on the road — while still holding out hope he’ll be able to put on a show for his own fans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy