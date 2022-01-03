ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters Rescue Horse From Muddy Central Jersey Stream: Photos

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
The horse stuck in the muddy stream Photo Credit: Facebook/ Southard Fire Department

Firefighters from Central Jersey rescued a horse that got stuck in a muddy stream.

The horse got stranded on its side Sunday afternoon behind Echo Lake in the Southard section of Howell Township.

Southard Fire Department was assisted in the rescue by members from Freewood Acres Fire Company No. 1, Squankum Fire Company #1, and the Howell Township Office of Emergency Management.

The first responders used straps, ropes and sheets of plywood to safely extricate the horse from the mud.

There was a veterinarian on location supervising the removal and status of the horse, fire officials said.

Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey: Developing

Police firefighters and EMS crews were called on a report of a fatal crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of Route 1 near Adams Lane in New Brunswick, initial reports said.First responders reportedly found an uncon…
