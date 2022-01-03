ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA Survey: What do the Broncos need to change?

By News5 Staff
 4 days ago
The Broncos are officially out of the playoff race after this weekend's loss to San Diego, and the News5 team wants to know what you think needs to change over the off-season to get the Broncos back to winning ways.

What do the Broncos need to change?

17% Head Coach
7% Upper Management
5% Key Player Positions
71% All of the Above

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

It's been a rough half decade to be a Denver Broncos fan. The loss over the weekend means that the Broncos have gone 5 seasons straight without a winning season.

Thankfully, Empower Field at Mile High was not the home of the biggest drama from the day. That award belonged to Lincoln Financial Field, where Antonio Brown stormed off mid-game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
