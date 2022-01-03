ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa police shoot, kill charging man

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say at last one officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man during an encounter at a mobile home community.

A police department said the incident occurred Monday evening when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person acted erratically and causing a disturbance and another call reporting shots fired in the same area.

According to the statement, officers encountered a man walking toward them while carrying a large knife and that the man then aggressively approached the officers after being ordered to drop the knife. No identities were released.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

