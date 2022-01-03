Mesa police shoot, kill charging man

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say at last one officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man during an encounter at a mobile home community.

A police department said the incident occurred Monday evening when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person acted erratically and causing a disturbance and another call reporting shots fired in the same area.

According to the statement, officers encountered a man walking toward them while carrying a large knife and that the man then aggressively approached the officers after being ordered to drop the knife. No identities were released.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

