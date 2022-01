Forget Me Not’s beverage director Nicole Lebedevitch shares how to improve your at-home, free-spirit game. There once was a time when going sober meant missing out on the good drinks. But with new alcohol-free options stronger than O’Doul’s and club soda—not to mention more attention being paid to mixing up mocktails by the pros—nonalcoholic drinks can be just as well-balanced, complex, and grown-up as their boozy counterparts. We asked Forget Me Not beverage director Nicole Lebedevitch (who makes some of the best nonalcoholic cocktails in town) how to make superb sober sips at home.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO