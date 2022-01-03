Liberty community mourns loss of 4th grade teacher

The Liberty Public Schools community is mourning the loss of a fourth grade teacher.

Dr. Mitch Hiser, principal at the school, notified families at Lewis and Clark Elementary of the beloved teacher's death on New Year's Eve.

Tiffany Duis passed away after a brief hospitalization. No further information on the cause of her passing was released by the district.

Duis was at the elementary for eight years.

She leaves behind a husband and a young son.

"I know that Mrs. Duis loved each and every one of her 4th grades, and they loved her even more. Please give your Trailblazer a big hug for me tonight, and assure them that we will all get through this extremely difficult time," Hiser wrote to families.

The school district is providing counseling and support for students as they return for the new semester.