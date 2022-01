Carver Community Center (720 W. 14th St, Anniston, AL 36201) It’s that time of the year!! If you been before then you know and you feel the atmosphere. it’s about the whole community!’ The Fortunate and the Unfortunate it’s about the haves and the have nots celebrating what Christmas is all about love. There are many ways you can help. Come and just enjoy, volunteer your time. donate items on the list, sing in the choir, or help deliver food.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 20 DAYS AGO