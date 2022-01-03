ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Authorities: Police shoot man after he stabs K-9

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a man in California’s San Joaquin Valley on Sunday after he repeatedly stabbed a law enforcement dog, authorities said.

Gabriel Mata, 27, had been wanted for multiple felonies, including domestic violence offenses and weapons charges, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. He is in critical condition.

Officers from the Fresno Police Department had been involved in an hours-long standoff with Mata on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The law enforcement dog, Cyra, was treated and released from a veterinary hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois needed stitches and staples to treat the stab wounds.

Officers on Sunday went to find Mata around 5 p.m. to take him into custody. The sheriff’s office said Mata got into an “altercation” with officers and fled.

Fresno police asked for help from the sheriff’s office, including a K-9 unit. Authorities said Mata stabbed the dog multiple times.

Two Fresno police officers then opened fire, the sheriff’s office said in the release. Mata was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officers’ names have also not been made public. The sheriff’s office is investigating because the shooting occurred outside Fresno city limits.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling

WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
The Hill

Judge dismisses groping case against Cuomo

A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Stabs#Ap#Belgian Malinois
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

712K+
Followers
371K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy