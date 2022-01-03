ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quavo of Migos says WWE appearance was his 'one wish' as a kid

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 4 days ago
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Quavo of rap trio Migos is reflecting on the group's recent appearance at WWE's Day 1 event, stating that it was a wish come true.

"My one wish as a kid came true! @WWE Thanks," Quavo said alongside photos of himself and fellow Migos members Offset and Takeoff at Day 1.

Migos joined Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro consisting of Randy Orton and Riddle as they made their entrance at Day 1.

Migos also viewed RK-Bro's match against The Street Profits from the announcer's table and later celebrated with both teams inside of the ring. Quavo was able to greet fans while standing on the turnbuckle.

Day 1 also featured Brock Lesnar becoming WWE Champion in shocking fashion after he defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way match.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns, however, Reigns dropped out of the event due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Migos last released the album Culture III in June.

