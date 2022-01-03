ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Black woman charged in the murder of a Cleveland cop on New Year's Eve....The slain officer's mother comments....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio - An 18-year-old Black woman has been charged with the hijacking and shooting death of a 27-year-old off-duty Cleveland police officer on New Year's Eve in the Kamm's neighborhood on the city’s largely White West Side. It is the first time in history that a Black...

Medieval_Knievel
5d ago

Wow so the way the article was written, this black woman was a real groundbreaker. The first time in history that a black woman is charged as the shooter of a cleveland cop. Her parents and community must be so proud.

NyRican
4d ago

It is what it is like it or not in black & white. I hope she rots in jail with all these criminals and bond shouldn't be given to criminals Especially a cop killer there was a time you kill a cop you got Life in prison they need to bring that Law back again.👮‍♂️🤲🛐

fact✅er
5d ago

So why do they specifically say a "black" woman? Is there plans for a mural?

