Katy Perry is the breast at what she does. The 37-year-old singer began her “Play” residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday where she brought the house down. The mother of one made quite the spectacle when she lactated beer out of her dress made of cans, during one of her sets. The look was reminiscent of her 2010 “California Gurls” music video.

