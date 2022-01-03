ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Contention remains in L. Towamensing

By Kristine Porter kporter@tnonline.com
Times News
 4 days ago

The Lower Towamensing Township supervisors approved the real estate budget last week, holding the line on taxes. Supervisors’ Chairman Brent Green said the township’s total expenditures for 2022 are expected to be $821,251.82. Prior to the vote on budget, Terry Kuehner, who won the recent election and will begin his term...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Carbon County commissioners

The Carbon County Commissioners acted on the following items during their weekly meeting, held Monday instead of Thursday, immediately following the annual salary board meeting. The next commissioners’ meeting is at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. • Adopted a resolution naming Mauch Chunk Trust Company of Jim Thorpe as...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Towamensing revisits garbage concerns

A garbage disposal issue remains in limbo in Towamensing Township. Supervisors on Monday briefly discussed the matter involving garbage disposal on Kennetta Lane, a private road owned by Kenneth George. The board is waiting for the letter from township solicitor Tom Nanovic. At its end-of-year meeting last week, the board...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

2022 reorganization: Franklin Township supervisors

Franklin Township will run under different leadership this year in the form of a newly elected supervisor. Supervisor Fred Kemmerer Jr. was appointed board chairman at Monday’s reorganization meeting. Supervisor Robin Cressley was reappointed board vice chairman. Other appointments:. • Brenda Cressley, secretary-treasurer. • Thomas Nanovic, township solicitor. •...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua borough council 2022 reorganization

Tamaqua Borough Council is starting 2022 under new leadership. Councilman Brian Connely was unanimously elected to serve as president, replacing former Councilman David Mace, who had served as president since 2016. Kathy Kunkel, a longtime community activist and volunteer, earned a spot on council in November’s election, unseating Mace who...
TAMAQUA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Brent Green
Times News

Nesquehoning looks at recycling change

Nesquehoning officials are looking to see if they could reach an agreement with the trash hauler to make changes to recycling. Councilman Louis Paul, chairman of the sanitation committee, said council has been in discussions with Larry Wittig of Tamaqua Transfer, who holds the current sanitation contract for the borough, regarding possibly discontinuing the recycling portion of the contract.
NESQUEHONING, PA
Hartford Courant

Glastonbury school superintendent seeks 3.8% increase

Citing pivots in the past, present, and future due to COVID-19, Glastonbury Superintendent Alan Bookman proposed a spending plan of $117.9 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year - a 3.8% increase over the current year. The theme of the presentation, Bookman said, is called “Building Bridges That Last.” “We certainly have had our share of obstacles over the past year and a half,” Bookman said. ...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Times News

East Penn realigns leadership for 2022

East Penn Township has made a few changes atop its leadership for 2022. Supervisors at Monday’s reorganization meeting appointed John Strockoz as board chairman, and William Schwab as board vice chairman. Keith House is the new supervisor. Other appointments. • Jillyan Sterling, manager/secretary/treasurer. • Brandon Bradford, roadmaster. • Robert...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Real Estate Transfer Tax#The Board Of Supervisors#Mauch Chunk Trust Co
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Times News

Monroe board supports train

The Monroe County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday opened with a major announcement about a topic most people gave up on a long time ago: a commuter train. “A funding opportunity has presented itself to provide the restoration of the long-awaited rail passenger service. Amtrak has proposed to operate a new corridor in Scranton, the Poconos and in New York City, and has calculated the economic benefit of this rail passenger corridor,” said Chairwoman Sharon Laverdure.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WDVM 25

Federal government signs off on Maryland’s Medicaid 1115 waiver renewal

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has authorized a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, extending the HealthChoice program. According to The federal Medicaid website: “Section 1115 of the Social Security Act gives the Secretary of Health and Human Services authority […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services. “Across Maryland, there are homeowners who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Launches $350M Homeowner Assistance Fund

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new $350 million homeowner assistance fund was launched to help Pennsylvanians struggling financially during the pandemic. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund will be used to help homeowners with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, displacement and utility disconnection, the Wolf administration announced Thursday. “As we continue to advance our COVID-19 recovery efforts, we must address the rising number of homeowners facing possible loss of their homes and foreclosure – this program will do just that,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. “The Homeowner Assistance Fund will prioritize individuals and families with the greatest need, as well as those who are socially disadvantaged. I am grateful that the U.S. Treasury has approved Pennsylvania’s plan, and we can start the new year by distributing this critical funding to homeowners,” said Wolf. Homeowners whose household income is at or below 150% of the area median income are eligible if they’ve experienced a reduction in income or increase in living expenses due to the pandemic. Applications become available Feb. 1. For more information on eligibility and the application process, click here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy