ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Warning Forecast: Snow is falling and temps are dropping

By April Loveland
WTKR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Rain switching to snow this afternoon into evening. A slushy snow accumulation is expected, especially on elevated and grassy surfaces. 2” to 4” expected for our areas to the north and west, 0” to 1” for areas to the south and...

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Freezing rain could create slick road conditions tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will remain quiet but cold overnight with mainly clear skies and lows near 10. Temperatures may begin to rise as we approach sunrise, so wake-up temps may be in the low to mid teens. Expect increasing cloud cover tomorrow morning followed by...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#Radar#Coastal Flooding#Nne
wvlt.tv

Deep freeze Saturday morning as steady rain arrives Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Given our sunshine Friday afternoon – and the subsequent melting – we’re going to end the First Alert a little early. Yes, it will be cold again Saturday morning! Some under the deeper snow will have wind chills at or below 0 degrees Saturday early.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wbaltv.com

Freezing rain possible before noon Sunday in Maryland

Keep an eye on the forecast for Sunday if you have morning travel plans. Rain will develop Sunday, but if it begins before noon, it may create icy surfaces until temperatures can warm above freezing. The risk for icy surfaces is higher for areas north and west of Baltimore, where...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Spotty Saturday Showers Ahead After A Frigid Friday Morning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while. We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk. Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day. We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s. Click here for the latest Weather Forecast. Download the CBS 11 Weather App .
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
KATC News

Mild with rain chances returning this weekend

Well, it's been a nice end to the week with mostly sunny skies and cool conditions out there. It'll be chilly this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. But with clouds building in late tonight and more of a ESE wind back in place, readings will actually rise into the 50s by daybreak Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
skooknews.com

First Significant Winter Weather Drops 3-4 Inches of Snow on Schuylkill County; Brings Frigid Temps with It

Schuylkill County's first significant winter weather for 2022 closed schools, caused some traffic problems, and brought some REALLY cold temperatures with it. Late Thursday/Early Friday's weather what a hot topic of discussion this past week. As kids left school on Thursday, many Schuylkill County school districts had begun to put the plans in place to hold virtual school days on Friday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory With Freezing Drizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some patchy freezing drizzle may lead to a few slick sidewalks or icy overpasses, but most roads have been treated, amounts should be very light and impacts should be limited. Therefore, despite the Winter Weather Advisory that is in place until 9 p.m., I believe the impacts will be relatively minor enough that Alert Mode is not needed. Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle in the afternoon and evening. High 34. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 23 Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Temps dropping. High 25. EXTENDED Colder again on Monday with a warm-up expected for the second half of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Frigid Weekend Incoming, Winter Has Made A Comeback

After the 3 to 6-inch snow storm we had, the second of the week, we have a clear and cold night ahead of us. The wind is still strong enough to drop wind chills into the upper single digits later on before the winds start to subside. Our lows overnight will be in the mid-teens in most places. On Saturday, despite plenty of sunshine, we may not even make it to freezing. Any leftover snow or slow or meltwater will stay frozen and can cause slick conditions on your walkway or driveway, and even some side streets. Saturday night, our winds will...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy