Apple’s market cap tops $3 trillion, a first for any stock

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xcm0W_0dbhF16100

Apple has set a new milestone among publicly traded companies with its market value briefly topping $3 trillion on Monday.

The tech company is the first to ever be worth that much, and the achievement comes a little over three years after it hit the $1 trillion mark in August 2018. (It was two years later when it topped $2 trillion.)

Apple shares topped $182.86 at 1:48 p.m. ET, putting the company briefly above the $3 trillion mark and making the milestone official. In 2021, the company’s stock was up approximately 35%.

Rival Microsoft isn’t all that far behind Apple, currently boasting a market cap of roughly $2.6 trillion. Amazon is a bit further behind, at nearly $1.75 trillion. Sitting between them is Google owner Alphabet, at about $2 trillion.

Apple’s surge comes as demand for the iPhone 13 has been especially high and its subscription services have performed well also. Company revenues in the most recent quarter were up 29% year over year, with iPhone sales increasing 47% compared with a year ago.

Apple hasn’t provided guidance since the start of the pandemic, but CEO Tim Cook did say on the earnings call in October that the December quarter will be the largest in Apple’s history in terms of revenue.

“Hitting $3 trillion is another watershed moment for Apple as the company continues to prove the doubters wrong with the renaissance of growth story playing out in Cupertino,” said Daniel Ives of Wedbush in a note to investors in mid-December. “The underlying iPhone 13 demand story for Cupertino both domestically and in China is trending well ahead of Street expectations in our opinion.”

GameStop Corp. plans to launch a marketplace for nonfungible tokens for gamers by the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the matter, sending shares of the beleaguered gaming retailer soaring in extended trading.
In late November and early December, Wall Street's market strategists observe a time-honored holiday ritual: predicting where the S&P 500 will finish in the new year. Traditionally, these forecasters mainly form a herd of cockeyed bulls even when fundamentals suggest caution, as when shares show clear signs of being overpriced versus historical benchmarks. Though stocks looked extremely expensive at the close of 2020, most of the banks forecast double-digit gains for last year. J.P. Morgan was most optimistic at 17%, followed by Goldman Sachs (14%), and UBS (11%). Bank of America and Citigroup bucked the mainstream by warning of froth and predicting a minimal rise, but none of the Street's stalwarts foresaw an outright decline.
One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China's onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
Tim Cook, who has steered Apple through the challenges of Covid to a $3 trillion market value, took home $98.7 million in total compensation in 2021. The figure, a more than six-fold increase from Cook's 2020 pay of $14.8 million, was disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday afternoon. Of last year's total, $82.3 million of the CEO's compensation came in the form of a stock award. His base salary was $3 million and he got another $12 million via a non-equity bonus. Apple reached the $3 trillion market value threshold a few days ago, but a dip in its stock price in the...
The world's richest man started the new year richer, with Tesla founder Elon Mask adding $32.6 billion to his net worth bringing his fortune to $304.2 billion. Musk's windfall once again took his worth over the $300 billion mark that he briefly passed in November, becoming the first person to ever do so.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 20 points. This comes after continued momentum towards record highs seen across indices at the start of the year. However, investors are looking at tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes around the corner. Tech stocks, in particular, are experiencing renewed pressure amid interest rate worries. As a result, the Nasdaq is down by 3.1% on Wednesday. Companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down by over 4% yesterday.
Allbirds got an analyst upgrade today, but when you dig into what was said, it may not have been such good news after all. Shares of "environmentally friendly" footwear maker Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) jumped a huge 19% at the open on Jan. 6. That didn't hold for long, though, with the stock up just 4% an hour or so into the session. The news driving the seesaw action was an analyst upgrade, and both the swift jump and the subsequent pullback make sense when you dig into what was said.
