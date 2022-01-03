ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCSB vs Cal Poly men’s basketball game canceled due to Covid-19 protocols

By Mike Klan
 4 days ago
UCSB vs Cal Poly has been canceled due to Covid-19 protocols. The game was scheduled for Thursday, January 6.

The game was scheduled for Thursday, January 6 at UCSB.

It is the second straight UCSB game canceled while Cal Poly now has 4 consecutive games lost due to Covid-19 protocols.

UCSB is scheduled to host CS Bakersfield on Saturday, January 8 and Cal Poly is suppose to play at Cal State Northridge on that same night.

UCSB is Cal Poly on February 12.

