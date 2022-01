NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Defending champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday night when Frazier tested positive for COVID-19. The pairs event begins Thursday at what amounts to the U.S. trials for the Beijing Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier, who became a duo last season when Knierim's husband, Chris, retired from skating, still could be selected for the Games. They would need to petition to a selection committee and prove they are fit to be chosen.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO